Alain Throo died and UK and US tourists were injured during an elephant encounter near Mount Cameroon national park on November 19. Details on the attack and conservation context.

Swiss national Alain Throo was killed and British and American visitors suffered injuries during a deadly elephant encounter near Mount Cameroon National Park on 19 November. The incident occurred when the group of hikers came into direct contact with a herd of approximately 15 animals in an area frequently used by elephants.

Timeline of the Elephant Attack

The group consisted of six tourists, including four British nationals, one Swiss citizen, and one American, all accompanied by local guides. They were hiking near the village of Bakingili in southern Cameroon on a trail that serves as a corridor for elephants heading to a nearby lake. According to media reports, the tourists encountered the herd on the path, leading to a sudden and violent confrontation.

Also read 30 years on from Diana's iconic work, landmine production is up

During the attack, Throo, an insurance executive based in London, was gored by the animals. One local guide was thrown into a ditch and landed on top of Throo, while other members of the group climbed into trees to hide from the aggressive herd. The attack left several individuals with serious injuries and deep trauma from the close encounter with the wild animals.

Medical Response and Victim Recovery

Alain Throo sustained a black eye and reported an injury to his arm immediately after the incident. One British female hiker noted that he was initially responsive and complaining about his arm, though authorities feared he might be suffering from internal bleeding. Despite medical efforts, Throo later died from his injuries, marking a tragic end to the excursion.

Advertisement

His body was recovered on 21 November by a joint team comprising park staff and military personnel. The team carried his remains out of the park to a mortuary in the town of Limbe. The American hiker involved in the attack was treated at the same hospital and was subsequently discharged, indicating a more favorable recovery outcome for the US national.

Witness Accounts and Company Response

Sean McGovern, the UK chief executive of insurer Axa XL, where Throo had been employed for 13 years, confirmed the death. He described Throo as a valued member of the team, a respected colleague, and a friend whose professionalism and warmth touched many people within the organization. This statement provided a personal tribute to the victim from his professional circle.

One British tourist who survived the attack provided a harrowing account of the event, stating he hid in a tree stump for two hours. He recalled seeing the elephants nearly next to him and moving in the opposite direction to avoid being hit. He described running and hiding in a bush while hearing screams from other members of the group during the chaos.

Conservation Context and Regional Impact

The attack highlights the risks associated with hiking in areas inhabited by the African forest elephant, which was declared critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature in 2021. There are approximately 195,000 of these elephants left in the wild, representing less than 15% of their population from 50 years ago.

Advertisement

Forest elephants are smaller than their savannah-dwelling counterparts and are primarily found in central Africa. Only 5% of the forest elephant population exists outside this region. In Cameroon specifically, there are an estimated 6,000 forest elephants, making encounters with wildlife a significant consideration for tourists visiting Mount Cameroon, the highest mountain in west and central Africa.

The British Foreign Office spokesperson stated that assistance was offered after a number of British nationals were injured in the incident. This diplomatic response underscores the international attention given to the safety of travelers in the region. The event serves as a stark reminder of the dangers present in national parks where human activity intersects with the habitats of endangered species.