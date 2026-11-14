Sydney AFLW Secures Preliminary Final and Eye McClelland Trophy After Win Over Geelong

Chloe Molloy's three goals lead Sydney to a three-point victory over Geelong, positioning the Swans to claim the McClelland Trophy if Carlton defeats Hawthorn.

The Sydney Swans women's football team advanced to the AFLW preliminary final with a dramatic three-point victory over the Geelong Cats, a result that places them in a commanding position to capture the prestigious McClelland Trophy. The win, secured on a tense night in Geelong, was spearheaded by superstar Chloe Molloy, who kicked three crucial goals including a spectacular effort from the boundary line to maintain the Swans' unbeaten finals record. This victory not only guarantees Sydney a spot in the final four but also brings the club significantly closer to claiming the $1 million prize associated with the top-tier premiership competition.

Molloy Goals Drive Sydney Past Geelong Cats

Chloe Molloy was the decisive factor in the match, delivering a masterclass in forward efficiency that kept Sydney ahead despite a tightly contested finish. Her third goal, described as a pearler from the boundary line, proved to be the difference-maker in a game where margins were razor-thin. The Swans held firm against a determined Geelong side, ensuring that their campaign continues with high momentum. This performance underscores Molloy's status as one of the league's elite players, capable of stepping up in the most high-pressure situations of the season.

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Chaotic Travel Delays Test Swans Resilience

The path to victory was complicated by severe logistical disruptions that affected the Sydney Swans' preparation in the 24 hours leading up to the match. The team experienced a flight cancellation that forced them onto a late departure, followed by a significant delay that kept them sitting on the tarmac for an extended period. Consequently, the squad did not arrive in Geelong until approximately 8pm on Friday night, leaving them with no captain's run and minimal time for physical recovery before the contest. This chaotic build-up tested the team's mental fortitude, but the players managed to adapt quickly to the adverse circumstances.

The travel adversity highlighted the resilience of the Sydney coaching staff and its players, who prioritized rest and mental focus despite the exhaustion. The lack of traditional pre-match warm-ups meant the team had to rely on immediate cohesion and instinct upon taking the field. This situation provided a stark contrast to the preparation routines of their opponents, yet the Swans refused to let the external factors impact their on-field performance. The ability to navigate such challenges is a hallmark of a championship-caliber side, demonstrating that mental strength can be as important as physical readiness in elite sports.

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McClelland Trophy Implications for Sydney Swans

The result of the Geelong match has profound implications for the Sydney Swans in their bid for the McClelland Trophy, which is awarded to the club that achieves the highest combined ranking of its men's and women's teams across the AFLW season. The points system assigns 18 points to the premiers, descending to 1 point for the wooden spooner, based on the finals finish of each respective team. Sydney's men's team secured 16 points by reaching the preliminary final, and the women's team is now guaranteed at least 15 points for making their own preliminary final.

This cumulative score places Sydney in a strong position to secure the trophy, provided that their rivals falter in their respective matches. The Swans will claim the $1 million prize if Carlton defeats Hawthorn in their scheduled match later on Saturday night. Meanwhile, preliminary finalists Melbourne and North Melbourne are already eliminated from contention for the trophy, as their final point totals cannot surpass Sydney's potential maximum. This scenario makes the upcoming Carlton versus Hawthorn match a critical determinant in the final allocation of the trophy and its associated financial reward.

Geelong Exit Ends Heartbreak for Cats

For Geelong, the loss marks a heartbreaking conclusion to their season, extending a pattern of narrow defeats that has plagued their finals campaign. The Cats had already suffered a narrow four-point loss to Melbourne in last week's qualifying final, and they were unable to recover from that setback. Losing in straight sets this week confirms their elimination from the top four, ending hopes of a deep run in the competition. The exit is particularly painful for the Geelong organization, given the close margins in both recent matches that left them just short of advancing.

The straight-sets exit serves as a disappointing end to what had been a competitive season for the Cats, who showed glimpses of brilliance but ultimately fell short of the consistency required for premiership success. The contrast between Sydney's resilience in the face of travel chaos and Geelong's inability to secure a reprieve against a tough opponent defines the diverging paths of the two clubs. As the season moves toward its climax, the focus shifts entirely to the remaining finalists, with Sydney now poised to make history if they can replicate their recent form in the preliminary final.