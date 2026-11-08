Sydney Swans Beat Western Bulldogs 46-17 to Reach AFLW Semi-Finals

Sydney defeated the Western Bulldogs by 29 points at Henson Park to advance to an AFLW semi-final against Geelong, as Chloe Molly added to her goalkicking tally and Tanya Kennedy shut down Isabelle Pritchard.

Sydney have booked a place in the AFLW semi-finals, defeating the Western Bulldogs by 29 points in a high-pressure clash at a windswept and soggy Henson Park.

The final score was 7.4 (46) to 2.5 (17). This year's leading goalkicker and star Swan Chloe Molly added to her season tally. The Bulldogs, who fought their way into finals for the first time since 2022, were sent back to the kennel. The Swans asserted their dominance from the opening bounce.

Also read Melbourne Storm Back From 28 Points Down to Beat Geelong in AFLW Qualifying Final

Sydney Dominates In Treacherous Weather

They kicked three consecutive goals in the first quarter and left the Bulldogs goalless during that period. Sydney built a substantial lead they never relinquished. The match was played in heavy wind and rain. Treacherous ground conditions tested the physical limits of both teams.

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Ellie Blackburn lifted for the Dogs in the second quarter with a goal. A magnificent Tanya Kennedy laid a crucial tag on Isabelle Pritchard, shutting down the Bulldogs' scoring capacity. Kennedy's tight marking significantly restricted the Bulldogs' opportunities. Sydney's offensive output proved too overwhelming to counter.

When the siren blared, Swans players raced to embrace each other. Loyal fans in red and white cheered on the boundary line, noticeably with inside-out umbrellas and soaked ponchos. Record-breaking crowd attendances at Henson Park have shown strong support from fans who braved the elements. This year has been an undeniably tricky year for Sydney.

Swans AFLW Remains Focused On Success

The women's program has copped collateral damage from the Pullman hotel scandal and Tom Papley's alleged drug offence, as some of the club's men's players continue to make headlines. But the Swans' AFLW program has remained focused. They have drawn in record-breaking crowds at Henson Park and continued their finals campaign. With this victory, the Swans are set to face the Geelong Cats in the semi-finals.

The Cats fell agonisingly short in their qualifying final against Melbourne on Saturday, in a thrilling AFLW finals finish. Geelong currently find themselves in a precarious position ahead of that match. Later this afternoon, Gold Coast will face Hawthorn at Peoples First Stadium in Queensland. After AFLW legend Erin Phillip joined the Suns as general manager of women's football, the Suns have had a sensational turnaround.

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Geelong Gold Coast Hawks Face Semis

In 2025, they claimed the wooden spoon, but this year they sit in fifth place and will battle for a spot in the semis. The Hawks have consistently made AFLW finals over the last few years but are yet to record a finals win. The Western Bulldogs fought valiantly to keep the match competitive, having reached the finals for the first time since 2022.

However, their offensive struggles and inability to contain Sydney's key players ultimately led to their elimination. The loss sends the Bulldogs back to the kennel for another season, highlighting the gap between their recent resurgence and the established dominance of the Swans in this matchup.