Sydney Airport Metro Line Delay Risks Push Opening to 2028 Amid Contractor Dispute and Cost Overruns

The multibillion-dollar Sydney airport metro rail line faces a potential opening delay until 2028 due to power installation setbacks and ongoing disputes with contractors, raising concerns over cost overruns and taxpayer funds.

The opening of a multibillion-dollar metro rail line to Sydney's new international airport is at risk of being delayed until 2028. This potential delay is due to issues with powering stations and other work running late, amid a protracted dispute between the state government and contractors.

The latest targeted completion date is late December next year, but there is a strong possibility it will slip into 2028, extending the overall delay to about 18 months. A station close to the Western Sydney Airport terminal is one of six under construction along the 23 kilometre metro rail line.

Officials have cited an overall sharp reduction in the achievement of planned installation activities, as well as delays to the delivery of trains and other significant equipment like power transformers. Monthly reviews for the rail project show that target dates for switching on power at stations such as St Marys, and subsequently for commissioning them, have continuously slipped.

A review from January stated that progress on mechanical, electrical, and plumbing work at stations was inconsistent and most problematic at St Marys and the airport terminal station. This has resulted in delays to the forecast for critical room readiness. A stabling and maintenance facility at Orchard Hills for the fleet of new driverless trains also faces delays of almost two months in switching on power, which officials concede does not inspire confidence in the overall program.

The trains are being built by German multinational Siemens from Europe to NSW. Under the latest timeframe, the first train to arrive in NSW has been delayed from May 12 to June 10, almost a month later than planned, due to customer testing in Vienna. The remaining trains are scheduled to arrive in three-week intervals, except for trains one and two, which are set to arrive on 29 April 2027, as they are undergoing testing on tracks in Germany.

After a two-month sea voyage, the first train will arrive at Port Kembla this month before being transported in early July to the Orchard Hills stabling yards. The January review also cited a delay of three to four weeks to forecast construction work as installation of rail systems at stations nears completion. The review noted that, set alongside the delay in train delivery, this trend raises questions about Siemens' scope of work.

Even before the January warnings, a review in September advised that ongoing delays to powering the Orchard Hills stabling and maintenance facility raised the potential for increased schedule risk to the forecast completion date, which at the time was December next year. It also said the delivery of the last metro train from Europe had been delayed by 21 weeks compared to what had been planned in February last year.

Coalition transport spokeswoman Natalie Ward said construction problems were compounding, pushing the project's delivery further back. She expressed concern about the government's inability to answer basic questions on how taxpayer money is being spent. Transport Minister John Graham acknowledged significant challenges to the project's delivery, including delays to getting power supply on in multiple locations as the project progressed.

He stated the government is committed to delivering the metro line as soon as possible, but not at any price to the NSW taxpayer. He also noted that most recently the government referred a probity investigation into a major contractor on the project to police and integrity agencies, which was the largest ever public-private partnership contract awarded by the former Liberal-National government.

The protracted dispute between the government and the consortium building the line risks blowing out the project's cost by up to $2.2 billion due to claims for delays, scope creep, and disruptions. Claims made by the consortium, led by Italian engineering company Webuild, might raise the airport rail line's total price tag by $1 billion-plus to more than $12 billion.

Adding to the project's woes, last month a subcontractor involved in building the line was found to be involved in serious wrongdoing. Western Sydney Airport chief executive Simon Hickey told a Senate estimates hearing last week that he had heard that the metro rail line's opening might slip more than a year, but could not confirm whether the speculation came from a conversation or via the media.

The delayed opening has forced the government to arrange free bus services between St Marys and the new airport when the latter opens to passengers in October. A bus trip will take 30 minutes, double the forecast 15-minute train trip





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Sydney Metro Airport Rail Link Project Delay Cost Overrun Contractor Dispute Western Sydney Airport NSW Government Siemens Webuild Public Transport

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