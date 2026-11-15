Sydney and NSW Residents Share Retail Nostalgia and Transit Critiques

Terry Wooldridge, Christine Perrott, and other NSW locals reflect on the closure of Gowings, the legacy of David Jones, and Mariyung train seating controversies.

Residents across New South Wales and Queensland are sharing vivid memories of iconic local institutions, retail transformations, and public transport experiences. These community voices offer a detailed look at how Sydney's retail landscape has evolved, from the decline of department store dominance to the closure of beloved specialty shops like Gowings in St Ives.

Nostalgia For Historic Retail and Social Hubs

Terry Wooldridge of Mona Vale highlights the Australia Hotel's Sportsman's Bar in C8 as a cherished memory from the early 1970s. He recalls the establishment not just for serving icy cold beers, but for being the birthplace of the Leprechaun Rugby Club. This club played in the Sydney Subbies competition for several years during that era. Wooldridge specifically asks if any former members of the Leprechaun rugby squad are still active in the community.

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Christine Perrott of Armidale recalls the profound sense of pride she felt as a young adult in the 1950s. She remembers shopping in Sydney and taking pride in being among the crowd carrying bags featuring the distinctive black and white houndstooth pattern. This pattern was a clear indicator of a purchase made at David Jones, as referenced in section C8. Perrott questions whether any modern equivalent exists today, suggesting that designer handbags do not provide the same widespread cultural recognition.

Gowings Closure Sparks Discussion on Retail Nirvana

Dan Aspinall of St Ives describes his arrival in Sydney in the early 2000s as a search for retail nirvana that he found at Gowings. He describes the store as a one-stop destination where he could acquire a pair of Aussie-made Blundstones, enjoy a flat white coffee, get a haircut, buy secret Santa presents for workplace colleagues, and even purchase a kayak. Aspinall notes that this unique combination of services puts the middle aisle at Aldi to shame.

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Aspinall has still not fully recovered from the closure of the original Gowings store, although he recently enjoyed dinner at its new incarnation, Gowings Bar & Grill. He reflects on the retail landscape two decades ago, mentioning the DJs food court but noting that it did not leave a lasting impression because it lacked the distinctive appeal of kayaks and specialized gear. This comparison underscores the shift from broad department store offerings to more specialized, experience-driven retail.

Public Transport Innovations and Passenger Reactions

Alan Marel of North Curl Curl weighs in on public transportation preferences, expressing a clear favor for the polite, relaxed ride that comes with a courtesy bus. He contrasts this positive experience with the more rigid structure of articulate buses, suggesting that the human element of courtesy is what makes public transport truly enjoyable for regular commuters.

Scott Illingworth of Kiama points out an irony regarding the newly launched Mariyung trains on the South Coast Line. The trains are named after the Dharug word for emu, the animal chosen for the Australian coat of arms because it is unable to move backwards. However, Illingworth notes that a common complaint from locals now using the service is that half the seating is fixed in a position that forces passengers to travel backwards. This creates an ironic contradiction between the forward-moving symbolism of the train's name and the fixed nature of the seats.

Cross-State Observations on Dining and Health

Ross Bryant of Wynnum in Queensland shares his interest in restaurant naming conventions. He expresses strong approval for the Thai restaurant named Thaiger Wood. He also suggests that the establishment Get It India in his immediate vicinity deserves similar recognition for its name. This observation highlights the playful nature of local business branding in Queensland.

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Peter Russell of Coogee poses an intriguing question regarding ginger-nut biscuits and dental health. He wonders if the biscuits sold in Queensland must be thinner due to weaker teeth among the population. Russell links this potential dietary adaptation to the lack of fluoridation of water supplies in many council areas within the state. This query connects consumer product design with public health policies and regional differences in dental care infrastructure.