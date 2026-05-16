Sydney Bay Filling Up, Becoming Mudflat in 15 Years: Locals in Sutherland Shire's Oyster Bay

The bay, used by locals for boating, fishing, and swimming, has started to become shallow and muddy due to sedimentation caused by sediment buildup. The council had plans to improve stormwater treatment but rejected dredging the bay.

Locals in Sydney's Sutherland Shire's Oyster Bay , a boating and fishing spot, claim the bay is filling up with sediment, transforming it into a shallow mudflat.

For a dozen years, a green waste bin has been vanishing beneath the mud located just meters from the shore. Due to sediment buildup, residents, led by Travis Read, President of the Revive Oyster Bay community action group, believe the bay will be entirely mudflat within fifteen years. A report by Sutherland Shire Council revealed 83,000 square meters of sediment deposited in the bay since 1980, mostly from the upstream catchment.

Dredging the entire bay is not considered a solution due to its non-sustainability and cost. Instead, improving stormwater treatment and sedimentation, as endorsed by the council, is prioritized





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Sediment Buildup Sydney Bay Oyster Bay Decrease In Water Depth Shortening Of Cleaning And Boating Spots Navigation Hazard

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