Sydney Chinatown Community Fears Loss of Iconic Golden Water Mouth Sculpture

Residents and community leaders in Sydney's Chinatown are urging the City of Sydney to preserve or meaningfully replace the deteriorating Golden Water Mouth sculpture, a symbol of resilience and cultural heritage.

The Golden Water Mouth sculpture, a towering ten-meter tree installation, has become a significant point of contention between the City of Sydney and the local Chinese community.

Located at the intersection of Sussex Street and Hay Street, the artwork serves as a symbolic gateway to the historic Chinatown district. Currently, the site is enclosed by safety fencing as council authorities have identified significant structural integrity concerns. A spokesperson for the City of Sydney confirmed that despite ongoing maintenance efforts, the natural timber of the sculpture is cracking and degrading, with evidence of termite activity further compromising its stability.

While the council suggests that a full removal might be necessary, they are exploring options for partial retention to maintain some connection to the original piece. The artwork, created by the late artist Lin Li, is far more than a mere decoration; it is a profound representation of the five natural elements central to Chinese culture, which are fire, earth, water, gold, and wood.

The central feature, a massive tree sourced from Condobolin in New South Wales, connects the urban center of Sydney to the history of nineteenth-century Chinese miners who settled in the central west region. George Wing Kee, a long-time Chinatown resident and former tour guide, explains that the tree was specifically chosen for its inherent resilience against floods and fires, mirroring the strength and determination of the Chinese immigrants who helped build the nation.

The sculpture incorporates feng shui principles, with water flowing down the trunk to the base in a continuous cycle, symbolizing life and prosperity. Community advocates, including Kevin Cheng from the group Soul of Chinatown, are voicing deep concerns over the potential loss of this landmark. There is a prevailing fear that once the sculpture is removed, it may not be replaced by anything of cultural value.

Cheng emphasizes that the piece serves as a spiritual beacon not only for the local Chinatown residents but for the broader Asian-Australian community. He argues that if the structure must be replaced, the new installation should honor Lin Li original vision and include detailed educational signage to inform visitors about the history and symbolism of the site.

The community is calling for a commitment from the City of Sydney to fund a meaningful replacement rather than installing generic street furniture like benches or bike racks. This struggle over the sculpture comes at a pivotal moment for the district, as the City of Sydney has announced a substantial investment of 44 million dollars aimed at the revitalization of the Haymarket and Chinatown areas.

Advocates suggest that this funding should be leveraged to ensure the Golden Water Mouth is preserved or reimagined in a way that respects its heritage. By integrating the sculpture legacy into the wider urban renewal project, the city can demonstrate a genuine commitment to preserving the cultural fabric of one of its most historic neighborhoods.

The outcome of this situation will likely serve as a litmus test for how the council balances public safety and infrastructure maintenance with the preservation of cultural identity and community spirit





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