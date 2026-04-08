Sydney Council Proposes Renaming Homebush and Homebush West to Strathfield

Strathfield Council in Sydney is seeking feedback on a proposal to rename parts of Homebush and Homebush West to Strathfield, sparking debate over property values and local identity.

Strathfield Council is proposing a significant change for the suburbs of Homebush and Homebush West, located south of the railway line. The council has put forward a plan to rename these areas as Strathfield , a move that has sparked mixed reactions from local residents. The proposal, which is currently open for public feedback until May 17th, has become a focal point of debate, with opinions varying widely on the potential impacts of the name change.

The council's aim is to clarify geographical confusion, but some residents believe it is a value-driven attempt to inflate property prices.\The proposal encompasses all properties south of the railway line in Homebush and Homebush West, excluding the Homebush Village shopping strip and some properties near the railway station. The area, located near Sydney Olympic Park, was historically known as Homebush Bay before its transformation for the 2000 Olympics. Strathfield Deputy Mayor Jean-Paul Baladi explained that residents south of the railway line expressed a desire to distance themselves from the area closer to Olympic Park. He also highlighted the confusion surrounding the Homebush name, often associated with the stadium, the Olympics, and the Sydney Markets at Flemington. The council maintains that the name change will provide clarity, while also acknowledging the higher real estate values associated with the Strathfield name. Furthermore, residential areas north of Homebush station are slated for higher-density housing development under the state government's Transit Oriented Development plans.\The community response to the proposal has been diverse. Some residents welcome the change, believing it could increase property values due to Strathfield's association with a major train station and higher property values. However, others express strong opposition, citing concerns about losing their suburb's identity and potentially diminishing property values within Strathfield. Some residents feel that Homebush is a unique suburb, and the proposed renaming would erode its character and appeal. The NSW Geographical Names Board (GNB) ultimately holds the authority to approve any suburb name changes. If the council's proposal is endorsed, it will be submitted to the GNB, which will conduct its own assessment, including further community consultation. The area north of Homebush railway station is earmarked for substantial development, with plans for high-density housing as part of the state government's transport-oriented precincts initiative. This proposal from the Department of Planning will introduce a significant number of new homes in the 200-hectare zone north of the Homebush train station





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Strathfield Homebush Homebush West Rename Property Values Sydney Council NSW Geographical Names Board

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