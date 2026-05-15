The Magpies kicked the first five goals of the match and led by as much as 33 points during the second term before the Swans worked their way back into the match. With the Swans piling on four goals to flip the game on its head and take a six-point lead into the final quarter, it was a drastic turn in the third quarter. Sydney downs Collingwood.

The Magpies kicked the first five goals of the match and led by as much as 33 points during the second term before the Swans worked their way back into the match.

Sydney star Brodie Grundy was already dominating in the middle, but with the Magpies' only recognised ruck leaving the game it became too much for the Pies. The match completely turned when Oscar Steene hobbled off with a knee injury. Channel 7's Xander McGuire reported that the Pies will be fearing the dreaded ACL injury given the nature of the injury.

Collingwood kept on attacking and did manage two quick goals to keep the Swans at bay, but it always felt like it was only a matter of time. With Grundy giving his midfielders first use, the Swans piled on four goals to flip the game on its head and take a six-point lead into the final quarter. Seismic shift in the third quarter," Alister Nicholson said in commentary.

To Collingwood's credit, they didn't go down without a fight and actually hit the front again with just over seven minutes remaining. But Sydney kept on coming and Logan McDonald put his side back in front with a brilliant snap over his head. The headline read: Sydney downs Collingwood.





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Magpies Collingwood Sydney Downs Collingwood Drastic Turn In The Third Quarter Grundy

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