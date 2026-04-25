Sydney Drive-By Shootings: Multiple Homes Targeted in Western Suburbs

Three homes in Merrylands and Wentworthville were targeted in a series of alleged drive-by shootings late Friday night, prompting a major police investigation. Authorities are seeking information about a white Hyundai sedan seen fleeing one of the scenes.

A wave of concern has gripped Sydney ’s western suburbs following a series of drive-by shootings that targeted three homes across Merrylands and Wentworthville late Friday night.

Emergency responders were initially dispatched to a residence on Clarence Street in Merrylands at approximately 10:45 PM, responding to reports of gunfire. Shortly after, a similar incident was reported at a property on Lockwood Street, also within Merrylands. The unsettling pattern continued with a third reported shooting at a home on Monash Street in Wentworthville, prompting a significant police response and the establishment of multiple crime scenes.

Authorities are currently treating these incidents as linked, suggesting a coordinated attack rather than isolated events. The nature of these shootings has understandably raised anxieties among residents, prompting increased police presence and a comprehensive investigation to identify the perpetrators and understand the motive behind these brazen acts. The investigation is being jointly conducted by detectives from the Cumberland Police Area Command and the State Crime Command’s Taskforce Falcon, indicating the seriousness with which law enforcement is approaching the case.

Preliminary investigations suggest that an unidentified vehicle was observed near each of the targeted homes immediately prior to the shootings. Occupants of this vehicle allegedly discharged multiple rounds of ammunition towards the properties. While no injuries have been reported at this time, the potential for harm is significant, and police are emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

A key focus of the investigation centers around locating a white Hyundai sedan that was reportedly seen fleeing the scene of the Wentworthville shooting around the time of the incident. Investigators believe the driver of this vehicle may hold crucial information regarding the shootings and are actively seeking public assistance in identifying and locating the individual. The coordinated nature of the attacks suggests a level of planning and potentially a targeted motive, though the specific reasons remain unclear.

Police are exploring various avenues of inquiry, including potential gang affiliations or personal disputes, to determine the underlying cause of these violent acts. The police are appealing to the public for any information that could assist in their investigation. They are urging anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the areas of Clarence Street, Lockwood Street, or Monash Street on Friday night, or who has any knowledge regarding the white Hyundai sedan, to come forward.

Individuals with information are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or through the online portal at nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Even seemingly insignificant details could prove vital in piecing together the events of the night and bringing those responsible to justice. The community’s cooperation is considered essential in ensuring the safety and security of the western Sydney suburbs. The incidents have prompted a renewed discussion about gun violence and the need for increased community safety measures.

Local residents have expressed their shock and concern, emphasizing the importance of a swift and thorough investigation to restore peace of mind. Police have assured the public that they are committed to dedicating all necessary resources to resolve this case and prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. The investigation remains ongoing, and further updates will be provided as they become available.

The focus remains on identifying the perpetrators, understanding their motives, and ensuring the safety and security of the affected communities





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Sydney Shooting Drive-By Merrylands Wentworthville Crime Police Investigation Hyundai Crime Stoppers

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