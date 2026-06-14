Sydney Father Accused of Murder-Suicide After Throwing 6-Year-Old Daughter into River

A Sydney father has been accused of committing a murder-suicide after throwing his six-year-old daughter into the Parramatta River, killing himself and the girl in the process. The incident occurred on Saturday, with police divers finding the girl's body on the riverbed after a desperate search. The 47-year-old father had hired a boat several times in the week leading up to the incident, with investigators believing he used the trips to plan the murder-suicide. The father's friends had raised concerns about his intentions, with one friend calling police to report his concerns. The girl's distraught mother is assisting with inquiries and is not accused of any wrongdoing.

A Sydney father hired a boat several times in the week before he threw his six-year-old daughter overboard, drowning himself and the girl in the Parramatta River in what police believe was a carefully planned murder-suicide.

CCTV cameras at a waterfront property captured the man, who cannot be legally identified, throwing the six-year-old overboard and watching her struggle before jumping into the river himself, police sources with knowledge of the investigation told. The man had hired a boat from Cabarita Point, at the entrance to Hen and Chicken Bay, on Saturday morning. He had hired a boat several times last week to travel around the bay, including once with his wife.

Investigators believe the man used the trips to plan the murder-suicide. The man told friends he intended to kill himself and his daughter hours before the incident. About 45 minutes later, one of the man's friends called police raising concerns about the 47-year-old and his daughter's welfare after receiving messages about the father's plans.

Police officers, responding to a Triple Zero call about a man floating facedown in the river, commandeered a boat to retrieve the man's body from the water just before midday Saturday and began a desperate search for the six-year-old. After identifying the location the six-year-old was thrown into the water using the footage from the waterfront property, police divers plotted a path to locate the girl's body.

Having scoured the water for almost seven hours, divers found the girl's body on the riverbed. The 47-year-old was not known to police and did not have a known history of domestic violence. The girl's distraught mother has given a statement to detectives and is assisting with inquiries. She is not accused of any wrongdoing.

The girl's death comes less than a month after a western Sydney man allegedly killed his wife and two autistic sons in what detectives allege was a meticulously planned unrelated triple murder. Like the 47-year-old, he was not known to police and did not have a known history of domestic violence. The death of the six-year-old girl would be devastating for any mother, according to Superintendent Christine McDonald. The death would rock any mother to the core





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Murder-Suicide Parramatta River Sydney Father 6-Year-Old Daughter Police Investigation

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