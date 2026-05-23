Sydney FC vs Auckland FC: Akol Akon vs Rhyan Grant in A-League Men Grand Final

The A-League Men grand final between Sydney FC and Auckland FC features a young star, Akol Akon, against a seasoned captain, Rhyan Grant. The match promises a thrilling encounter with the potential for history to be made.

Sydney FC attacker Akol Akon controls the ball during the A-League Men grand final against Auckland FC at Go Media Stadium on Saturday. Follow for live updates and football scores.

Auckland bypass the midfield to get the ball back in their attacking third. The Sydney defence have to clear their lines with another timely header as a pattern begins to form around Auckland’s likely approach. Auckland have the ball in the back of the net but the whistle has long blown. Sam Cosgrove is penalised for dragging a defender to ground.

Sydney open up a quick transition and Tiago Quintal picks out Akol Akon breaking the line. But the 17-year-old is a step ahead of the defence and, after Ben Garuccio has a shot blocked, is belatedly called offside. Hopefully the frenetic opening is a sign of what’s to come. Auckland win an free kick for a handball not too far away from the top of the penalty box.

The cross is a bit too deep and beyond the six-yard before it is cleared away by a defensive header for a throw. Sydney knock the ball around as they edge into the attacking half. But Auckland are quick to win it back and claim some early control. We aren’t too far away from kick-off with the players making their way out on to Go Media Stadium.

Sydney FC are yet to defeat Auckland FC in the New Zealand side’s two seasons as part of the. But there has been little to separate the two sides in most of their meetings with the Black Knights taking out two matches by the narrowest of margins, and the four other clashes finishing in draws. The clubs played out a 2-2 draw in their last A-League match in April at Allianz Stadium.

Ben Garuccio and Alexandar Popovic scored for the Sky Blues, while Guillermo May hit two for Auckland including a second in the 90th minute. Auckland have a rather unconvincing record on home soil this season with five wins, six draws, and four losses in the league. There is a sold out crowd at Go Media Stadium tonight, and after a frankly spine-tingling buildup it’s now over to often go awry.

A grand final filled with the romance of one, perhaps even two, perennial underachievers capping their resurgence by reaching the decider was all but written in the stars this year. But Sydney FC and Auckland FC flipped the script against the premiers Newcastle Jets and regular season runners-up Adelaide United.

Rather than a finale between two sides packed with bright young things who have helped give an embattled league a lift, Saturday’s grand final will instead be a meeting between the most successful club in the history of the competition and upstarts from across the ditch. Michael Woud (GK); Hiroki Sakai (captain), Jjake Girdwood-Reich, Dan Hall, Nando Pijnaker, Callan Elliot; Lachlan Brook, Louis Verstraete, Cameron Howieson, Jesse Randall; Sam Cosgrove Auckland FC also named an unchanged starting XI with it hard to omit anyone from their hugely impressive win over Adelaide United in the second leg of their semi-final.

The Black Knights will likely set up in a 5-4-1 formation with their wing-backs Sakai and Elliot especially important on home soil. Harrison Devenish-Meares (GK); Rhyan Grant (captain), Jordan Courtney-Perkins, Alexandar Popovic, Ben Garuccio; Wataru Kamijo, Paul Okon-Engstler; Akol Akon, Tiago Quintal, Piero Quispe; Apostolos Stamatelospoulous Sydney FC back in the starting XI that got the job done in the second leg of the semi-final against Newcastle Jets last week.

A 4-2-3-1 looks likely with Akol Akon, who turned 17 only two days ago, to become the youngest starter in a grand final in Australian National League history





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A-League Men Sydney FC Auckland FC Akol Akon Rhyan Grant Grand Final History New Zealand Australian National League

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