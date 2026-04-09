Sydney Hospital Patient in Critical Condition After Alleged Hammer Assault

A 63-year-old patient at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney is fighting for life after being allegedly assaulted by a female visitor with a hammer. Police were called to the scene early this morning, and a 46-year-old woman has been arrested and charged. The hospital is providing care and support to the patient, who is in the ICU, and has launched an internal review of security.

A critical situation has unfolded at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney , where a 63-year-old patient is fighting for his life following an alleged assault by a female visitor. The incident occurred overnight, prompting an immediate police response and leaving the hospital community deeply concerned. Police were alerted to the situation at approximately 12:15 AM today, after reports indicated an assault within the hospital's premises.

Initial investigations revealed that the alleged assailant, a woman, had attacked the patient while he was resting in his hospital bed. The man sustained serious injuries, reportedly inflicted with a hammer, and is currently receiving intensive care treatment. The hospital's staff, familiar with the patient, are providing the utmost care and support during this difficult time. The incident has raised serious questions about hospital security and the safety of patients and staff. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the assault and to ensure that appropriate measures are in place to prevent future occurrences. The local health district has expressed its commitment to providing comprehensive support to all those affected by this tragic event and to cooperate fully with law enforcement in their ongoing investigation. \Sydney Local Health District Chief Executive Deb Willcox addressed the media, expressing her concern and providing details about the incident. She confirmed that the alleged attacker was a visitor to the hospital and that the patient was well-known to the staff, who are deeply saddened by what has transpired. Willcox emphasized the hospital's dedication to the patient's well-being and the provision of necessary medical care. She highlighted that the patient had been at the hospital for a 'reasonably long stay' and described him as a 'lovely person.' The incident took place in a general ward, and the hospital's 24/7 operations, which included surveillance and security, were activated immediately after the alleged assault. Security personnel responded promptly to the situation, and the 46-year-old woman was apprehended at the scene. She was subsequently taken to Newtown Police Station and charged with wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Her bail application was denied, and she is scheduled to appear in court today. The hospital is cooperating fully with the police investigation, reviewing security protocols, and offering support to both the patient and the staff members who witnessed the distressing event. The entire hospital community has been deeply affected by the incident, with many staff members expressing their concern and offering support. The hospital is committed to providing emotional support and counseling services to those affected and will continue to work closely with law enforcement to ensure a safe and secure environment for all patients and staff.\The investigation into the assault is ongoing, with police examining the circumstances that led to the attack and attempting to understand the relationship between the patient and the alleged assailant. The health district has also initiated its own internal review of security protocols and procedures to identify any potential vulnerabilities and to implement necessary improvements. This review is aimed at bolstering security measures, providing enhanced protection for patients and staff, and preventing future incidents of this nature. The hospital's management is also working to ensure that appropriate support and resources are available to the patient's family during this difficult time. The entire health district is united in its commitment to providing the best possible care for the patient and to ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone within the hospital's environment. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges hospitals face in maintaining a safe environment and underscores the importance of ongoing vigilance and security enhancements. The community is expressing concern and offering support, and the hospital is working to keep the public informed while focusing on the needs of the patient and staff. The investigation is expected to provide further clarity on the circumstances that led to the incident and to inform future security and safety protocols. The hospital is dedicated to providing ongoing updates and to ensuring transparency throughout the investigation process





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Hospital Assault Sydney RPA Hospital Hammer Attack Police Investigation Critical Condition Health District Security Review Wounding Grievous Bodily Harm

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