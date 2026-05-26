Sydney Jewish School Principal Faces Escalating Antisemitic Abuse After Royal Commission Testimony

Principal Jeremy Stowe‑Lindner describes a surge of online hate, physical intimidation and demands for political conformity following his appearance before the Royal Commission on Antisemitism, highlighting the broader challenges faced by Australia's small Jewish community.

Jeremy Stowe‑Lindner, the principal of a Jewish day school in Sydney, delivered harrowing testimony before the Royal Commission on Antisemitism and Social Cohesion. He detailed a wave of vitriolic online attacks directed at his school, its students and their families, as well as frightening incidents that have taken place on the school grounds.

According to Stowe‑Lindner, the harassment began with overt Nazi salutes, callers shouting profane anti‑Jewish slogans, passers‑by mimicking shooting gestures and the placement of fascist stickers on the perimeter fence. He recounted how children were spat on, screamed at and asked to leave public transport, and how school sports matches devolved into racially charged abuse from rival supporters and intimidating behaviour from parents at other institutions.

The principal also explained the security measures he has been forced to adopt in response to personal threats aimed at him, including heightened surveillance and restricted access to the campus





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