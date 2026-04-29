Sydney Killer Withdraws Parole Bid in Gay Hate Crime Case

Scott White, convicted of the manslaughter of Scott Johnson, has abandoned his bid for parole, choosing to remain in custody to participate in a reintegration program. The case, initially ruled a suicide, was later determined to be a gay hate crime.

A convicted killer in Sydney has made the unusual decision to remain incarcerated, despite being eligible for parole after decades behind bars for the manslaughter of an American man.

Scott White, who was found guilty in connection with the death of Scott Johnson in 1988, has withdrawn his application for release. The case, initially investigated as a potential suicide, was later determined to be a gay hate crime following a 2017 inquest that brought renewed scrutiny to the circumstances surrounding Johnson’s death. This unexpected move by White has been met with relief by the victim’s family, who have tirelessly campaigned for justice for over thirty years.

Steve Johnson, Scott’s brother, expressed his satisfaction, stating he was not upset by White’s decision to remain in custody. The initial investigation in 1988 failed to identify the crime as malicious, leading to years of unanswered questions and grief for the Johnson family.

However, advancements in investigative techniques and a renewed focus on historical cases prompted a re-examination of the evidence. The breakthrough came in 2020 when White, a father of six, confessed to undercover police officers, stating he needed to speak up to alleviate pressure from the investigation. His confession followed a complex legal process involving a guilty plea for murder, which was subsequently retracted, before ultimately pleading guilty to manslaughter.

This legal maneuvering added to the emotional toll on the Johnson family, who had already endured decades of uncertainty. Retired Detective Chief Inspector Peter Yeomans, with 45 years of experience in major crime investigations, described White’s decision to abandon his parole bid as unprecedented. He stated he had never encountered a similar situation in his extensive career. The State Parole Authority confirmed that White has opted to participate in a reintegration and support program while remaining in custody.

While White met all the criteria for potential release, the authority emphasized that they cannot compel an individual to accept parole, and he retains the option to reapply in another year. This program is designed to address any remaining risks and prepare White for a potential return to society, should he choose to pursue parole in the future.

The case highlights the long-lasting impact of hate crimes and the importance of persistent investigation in achieving justice for victims and their families. The initial misclassification of Scott Johnson’s death as a suicide underscores the challenges faced by LGBTQ+ individuals in the past, where bias and prejudice often hindered thorough investigations. The 2017 inquest served as a pivotal moment, forcing authorities to re-evaluate the evidence and acknowledge the possibility of a hate crime.

The subsequent arrest and conviction of White brought a measure of closure to the Johnson family, but the emotional scars remain. Steve Johnson’s statement, expressing both grief and a cautious hope for White’s rehabilitation, reflects the complex emotions involved in such cases. He acknowledged the pain caused by White’s actions but also expressed a willingness to see him attempt to become a better person.

The decision by White to voluntarily remain in custody, while surprising, could be seen as a step towards accountability and a commitment to addressing the underlying issues that contributed to his crime. It remains to be seen whether he will ultimately seek parole in the future, but for now, the Johnson family can find some solace in knowing that he is continuing to pay for his actions





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