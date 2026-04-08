Sydney Kings Crowned Champions in a Thrilling 2025-26 NBL Season

The 2025-26 NBL season concluded with the Sydney Kings triumphing as champions. This report card analyzes the highs and lows of the season, highlighting key performances, strategic moves, and the overall narratives of each team. From the Kings' dominant run to Adelaide's impressive showing and the Phoenix's rollercoaster journey, the season was filled with memorable moments and a testament to the league's competitive spirit.

The 2025-26 NBL season has concluded, and the final assessments are in. This year was a rollercoaster of emotions for every team, with championship celebrations, rebuilding challenges, and unforgettable moments. From momentum shifts and injuries to breakout performances and significant talking points, the season provided a rich tapestry of narratives for basketball fans. The Sydney Kings emerged as the champions after an impressive season, solidifying their status as a dominant force.

Their initial slow start was quickly overcome as the team found its rhythm and never looked back. The addition of Kendric Davis and Matthew Dellavedova, along with import Tim Soares, meant the team required time to gel. Early season results reflected this, but from November onwards, the Kings went on a tear, closing the regular season with a remarkable 21-4 record. They consistently led the standings, playing with a clear identity that set them apart as the league's benchmark. The mid-season acquisition of Torrey Craig, replacing the injured Bul Kuol, proved to be a pivotal move. The NBA veteran brought balance, defense, and experience, making him one of the most impactful in-season signings in the league's history. Despite Adelaide's strong challenge, pushing the series to five games, the Kings' talent and cohesion prevailed, securing their sixth title. Kendric Davis's performance throughout the season was exceptional, and his Finals MVP performance showcased his ability to rise to the occasion. The focus now shifts to retaining this successful team, as keeping the core group together will be crucial for their pursuit of back-to-back championships. The season will be long remembered for the Kings' outstanding performance. \Adelaide 36ers, with the arrival of five-time MVP Bryce Cotton, aimed for a championship run. Although they fell short of winning their first title since 2002, this season marked a significant step forward, promising a stronger future. The season was not without its challenges, including on-court clashes and off-court distractions. Despite these hurdles, coach Mike Wells steered the team, leading them to a competitive position, close to winning the championship. Consistency was a key feature of the 36ers' season, as they consistently held a top-three position and led the ladder for eleven rounds. A late-season dip saw them go 6-6, which some attribute to the departure of Troy Brown Jr and the arrival of John Jenkins, affecting the team's dynamics. Bryce Cotton delivered another stellar year, securing his sixth MVP award and driving Adelaide into a memorable Finals series. Although they were predicted to lose to Sydney, the 36ers showed resilience, with Cotton's game-winner in Game Two becoming a classic. Despite falling short, the season showed significant growth for a team that faced constant disruptions and mid-season changes. A more settled off-season could position Adelaide as a serious contender next year. The season demonstrated that the 36ers are on a positive trajectory. \The Phoenix, initially expected to be a solid team without reaching the top tier, experienced a season of mixed fortunes. Josh King took charge, intending to shape the team. However, the season did not start smoothly, as the signing of Vrenz Bleijenberg quickly fell apart due to chemistry issues. The team then regrouped by bringing in Hunter Maldonado, Wes Iwundu, and Defensive Player of the Year John Brown III. Alongside them, Nathan Sobey had a career-best season, leading a side that quickly became the league's most potent offense. Their performance demonstrated resilience, but not enough to reach the finals. The NBL season brought exciting basketball, with teams showcasing their skills and resilience. The Sydney Kings claimed victory in the NBL Grand Final, showcasing the league's competitive and dramatic nature





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