Landmark Development takes legal action against Branston Neville Lawyers after $24 million in off-the-plan deposits vanished, leaving hundreds of Sydney homebuyers displaced.

Landmark Development has initiated serious legal proceedings against Branston Neville Lawyers and its principal, Ken Neville, to recover $24 million in missing buyer deposits. This massive shortfall affects nearly 300 purchasers across two major Sydney apartment complexes in Dee Why and Blacktown. The company alleges that funds held in trust were not properly transferred after a change in legal representation.

Missing Funds Trigger Legal Action

Landmark founder Arash Tavakoli confirmed that the developer is actively pursuing all legal avenues to recoup the lost capital. The company discovered that only a portion of the deposits held in trust were transferred to Hendrix Legal, the new law firm, as previously directed. This discrepancy has left the developer unable to release titles or proceed with settlements for completed buildings.

Also read Landmark Group sues Branston Neville Lawyers over nearly $20M in missing home buyer deposits

The Supreme Court of New South Wales has issued freezing orders to prevent further dissipation of assets. Subpoenas have also been served to financial institutions to trace the flow of the missing money. These urgent measures aim to secure whatever funds remain available for restitution to the affected homeowners.

Homebuyers Left Without Housing

Almost 300 families are now facing severe housing insecurity after their deposits vanished. Approximately 140 purchasers are impacted by the missing funds at the Dee Why development, while roughly 145 buyers are affected at the Second Avenue development in Blacktown. These individuals were scheduled to receive keys between the current week and early next year.

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Aziz Namazov and his family were among those hardest hit by the sudden cancellation of their settlement. They purchased an off-the-plan apartment in the Casa Delmar development in Dee Why approximately three years ago. The family had planned to move into their new unit on December 2, having terminated their current lease and transferred utilities.

Namazov stated that his family now faces the real prospect of homelessness just before Christmas. He described the emotional toll on his wife, who suffered a breakdown upon receiving the news. The couple viewed the apartment as the culmination of two generations of hard work and financial sacrifice.

Solicitor Suspended by Law Society

The Law Society of New South South Wales has suspended the practising certificate of Ken Neville with immediate effect. A manager has been appointed to Branston Neville Lawyers to take control of the practice. This intervention is designed to protect remaining client interests and ensure compliance with legal standards.

Clare Wainwright, principal solicitor at Wainwright Legal, represents 42 affected buyers from the Dee Why complex. She described the situation as the most distressing communication she has ever had to manage. The buyers have fulfilled all their obligations, yet they remain unable to access their homes despite the buildings being ready for occupation.

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Compensation Limits Under Review

Advocates are now calling for the Law Society to lift the cap on compensation from its Fidelity Fund. This fund is administered to compensate individuals who lose money due to improper handling of trust funds by law firms. The current compensation limit is capped at $1 million for claims relating to a single law practice.

Stakeholders argue that this cap is insufficient given the scale of the financial loss. The missing $24 million far exceeds the standard payout threshold for affected homeowners. There are growing demands for a full investigation into why trust account regulations were breached during the transfer of legal services.

Landmark Development is exploring options to allow purchasers to move into their apartments before formal settlement occurs. The developer stated that its buyers have a right to access their homes promptly. This potential solution aims to alleviate the immediate housing crisis while the legal battle for the missing funds continues.