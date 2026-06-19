Sydney Liberal Councillor Pushes for Return of Traditional Australia Day Festivities at Bondi Beach, Criticizes 'Disease of Political Correctness'

A Waverley Council Liberal councillor, Lauren Townsend, has formally proposed reinstating Australia Day celebrations at Bondi Beach, arguing that political correctness has stifled community pride. The motion includes live music, food stalls, and iconic Australian treats. However, Labor deputy mayor Keri Spooner cautions that the date remains a 'delicate topic' for many Indigenous Australians. New polling shows overwhelming support for January 26 as Australia Day.

A Sydney councillor has called for the return of Australia Day celebrations at Bondi Beach , taking aim at what she describes as the 'disease of political correctness ' that has overshadowed the national holiday.

Liberal councillor Lauren Townsend submitted a motion to Waverley Council urging staff to explore enhanced Australia Day events for 2027 and 2028, including live music, food stalls, and themed activities. The motion proposes a beachfront celebration featuring iconic Australian elements such as lamingtons, meat pies, barbecues, and even a Hills Hoist with a 'goon of fortune' for a light-hearted touch.

Townsend argued that such an event would create opportunities for residents of all backgrounds to connect and celebrate what makes Australia unique, promoting inclusion and a shared sense of belonging. She noted that the council has not placed much emphasis on Australia Day in recent years and that a 'disease of political correctness' had taken hold, shifting attitudes from simple messages of kindness toward self-censorship aimed at avoiding offence.

'I have been on council for a few years, and I assumed we at least held some celebrations for Australia Day,' Townsend said, expressing surprise at the current subdued approach. However, the motion has sparked debate, with Labor deputy mayor Keri Spooner describing Australia Day as a 'delicate topic.

' She argued that the day is seen by many Indigenous Australians as a date of mourning, marking the start of colonisation and dispossession. 'I thought the whole of Australia understood that Australia Day for some was a terrible day,' Spooner said, emphasising the need for sensitivity. The division reflects ongoing national discussions about the date, which have intensified in recent years.

The council currently marks January 26 with an Indigenous dawn reflection service and a citizenship ceremony, followed by a community barbecue, but larger festivities have been absent. Townsend's motion seeks to change that, citing a desire to showcase 'proudly unique culture' to visitors and locals alike. New polling released by the Institute of Public Affairs indicates that support for celebrating Australia Day on January 26 has surged to an overwhelming majority.

The poll found that 76 per cent of Australians support keeping the date, up from 69 per cent in 2025. Opposition has fallen sharply to just one in ten, down from 14 per cent in 2025 and 17 per cent in 2024. Notably, support among young Australians aged 18 to 24 has risen dramatically to 83 per cent, up from 52 per cent in 2025 and 42 per cent in 2024.

The results come after a summer marked by national grief following the Bondi Beach terror attack, which may have influenced a renewed sense of community and patriotism. Townsend cited this shift in sentiment as a reason to revive large-scale celebrations, arguing that the majority of Australians want to come together on the day.

The motion is expected to be debated at the next council meeting, with both sides preparing for a heated discussion about identity, history, and the future of Australia Day





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Australia Day Bondi Beach Political Correctness Waverley Council Lauren Townsend Australia Day Celebrations Polling January 26

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