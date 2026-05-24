Sydney Live Review Wrap: Expert Team Assesses Upcoming Concerts

This wrap-up focuses on reviewing all the big shows around town. Our expert team of critics will analyze and rate the performances of top musicians in Sydney this week.

Welcome to our Sydney live review wrap. Here, you’ll find reviews of all the big shows on around town this week, assessed by our expert team of critics.

As part of our celebration of Mogwai's 30th Anniversary, we have a review of their latest album. The album, 'Non-Places', is a testament to their musical journey over the past three decades. It features the band's renowned fusion of intense sound and emotional intensity. Moving on to literature, 'At Home at the Zoo' by Edward Albee is a play about two characters, Peter and Ann, who engage in a passionate yet tumultuous relationship.

As the play progresses, Albee explores the complexities of the couple's bond through a series of flashbacks and surprises. The play, directed by Helana Sawires and Will Johnston, is currently running at Marrickville's Flight Path Theatre





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Mogwai Sydney Live Review Wrap Latest Album Edward Albee Play Drama

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