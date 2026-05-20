Sydney man charged over stolen camera from Bondi terror attack victim

A Sydney man has been charged with multiple counts including theft, fencing, and supplying a prohibited drug. The victim, a retired police officer and freelance event photographer, was remembered for his compassion and decency. He was fatally shot during the terror attack in December last year, along with 14 other innocent people.

A 61-year-old Sydney man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly stole a camera from one of the victims of the Bondi terror attack and pawned it days later.

The camera was recovered during a search warrant operation, but its memory card contained final images of some of the shooting victims. The victim, a retired police officer and freelance event photographer, was remembered for his compassion and decency. He was fatally shot during the terror attack in December last year, along with 14 other innocent people. Authorities allege that the man stole the camera moments after the shooting and sold it for several hundred dollars.

The man has been charged with multiple counts including theft, fencing, and supplying a prohibited drug. The police alleged that the man had been using the stolen equipment to further his own illegal activities





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Sydney Bondi Terror Attack Stolen Camera Peter Meagher

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