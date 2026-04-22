Sydney Overnight: Police Officer Injured in Shooting, Multiple Incidents Reported

A Sydney police officer was injured after being pinned by a stolen car, followed by a series of related incidents including shootings and an assault on a chief inspector at a hospital.

A series of violent incidents unfolded across Sydney overnight, involving police shooting s, assaults, and reports of stolen vehicles. The first incident occurred in Greenacre, where a police officer was seriously injured after being pinned between two cars by a driver allegedly operating a stolen vehicle.

Public order and riot squad officers initially encountered a Toyota C-HR, later identified as stolen from Riverwood, on Juno Parade in Punchbowl around 8:40 PM on Wednesday. As an officer attempted to make an arrest at the intersection of Punchbowl Road, the driver of the Toyota accelerated, deliberately maneuvering the vehicle in a way that trapped the officer between two other cars.

Faced with an immediate threat to his life, the officer discharged his firearm at the Toyota, which then fled the scene. Paramedics swiftly arrived and provided on-site treatment to the 39-year-old officer for injuries sustained to his lower leg. He was subsequently transported to a local hospital and is currently reported to be in stable condition. Following the initial incident, police responded to reports of an injured man seen walking along Thorn Street in Ryde shortly after 9:15 PM.

A search led to the discovery of the stolen Toyota on Richard Johnson Crescent, and nearby, a man suffering from a gunshot wound was found in the yard of a residence. The connection between this individual and the earlier incident is currently under investigation. Simultaneously, emergency services were dispatched to Campbell Hill Road in Chester Hill around 11:30 PM following reports of gunfire exchanged between vehicles.

Shortly thereafter, at approximately 11:35 PM, a 26-year-old man arrived at Auburn Hospital seeking medical attention for gunshot wounds to his leg. Police investigating this shooting located a Mercedes in the hospital car park exhibiting multiple bullet holes, and a crime scene was immediately established. The investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and identify any potential suspects. Adding to the night’s turmoil, a separate incident occurred within Auburn Hospital’s emergency department.

While officers were at the hospital investigating the gunshot wound case, a 30-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 58-year-old chief inspector. The man reportedly repeatedly punched the chief inspector, causing lacerations to his head. The assailant was promptly arrested and taken into custody at Auburn Police Station, where he has been formally charged with assaulting a police officer while they were carrying out their duties.

These incidents highlight a concerning pattern of violence and criminal activity across Sydney, prompting increased police presence and ongoing investigations. Authorities are actively working to connect the various events and bring those responsible to justice. The investigations are complex, involving forensic analysis of the vehicles, witness statements, and examination of security footage. The police are appealing to the public for any information that may assist in their inquiries, particularly regarding the stolen Toyota and the shooting in Chester Hill





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sydney Police Shooting Assault Stolen Car Hospital Incident Crime

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

High-density housing is coming to this Sydney suburb – but not its most exclusive streetA semi-rural suburb could get towers of up 25 storeys high under a new plan. One estate will remain untouched.

Read more »

Five arrested after bodyguard of controversial rapper allegedly kidnapped and assaulted in Sydney's westFive men have been arrested after police rescued a controversial rapper's bodyguard who was allegedly kidnapped from his Guildford home.

Read more »

Bodyguard allegedly snatched from home and assaulted in botched western Sydney abductionThe victim – believed to be the bodyguard of a figure who is understood to have links to the Alameddine crime network in Sydney – was forced into his own car outside his home in Guildford.

Read more »

Hilarious moment diner interrupted by swooping seagull at Sydney’s famous Opera Bar7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Read more »

Drug courier jailed for running over a police officerA driver who ran over a police officer while transporting nearly 1 kilogram of meth has been sentenced to almost 12 years in prison.

Read more »

Darwin Shelter Death: Police Officer Details Distressing Scene at InquestAn inquest is underway examining the death of Toko-Harieta Maki, a 33-year-old mother who died at a Darwin domestic violence shelter on July 25, 2024. A police officer described the attempt to disarm Ms. Maki as one of the most difficult experiences of her career. The inquest has heard Ms. Maki fled a violent relationship and alleged her partner prevented her from taking their baby.

Read more »