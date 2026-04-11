Sydney Police Investigate Linked Drive-By Shootings in Punchbowl and Greenacre

Police are investigating two linked drive-by shootings that occurred overnight in Sydney's west, targeting homes in Punchbowl and Greenacre. No injuries were reported, but authorities believe the incidents are related and are seeking public assistance.

Sydney 's west experienced a series of unsettling events overnight as two homes were targeted in drive-by shootings, sparking a police investigation into a possible link between the incidents. The first incident unfolded around 2:45 AM on Columbine Avenue in Punchbowl . Authorities received reports of gunfire directed at a residential property.

Preliminary investigations suggest that individuals in an unidentified vehicle were responsible, firing multiple shots at the front of the home before making a swift escape from the scene. The police immediately secured the area, establishing a crime scene to facilitate forensic analysis and evidence gathering. This initial response underscored the seriousness of the situation, initiating a thorough examination of the circumstances surrounding the attack, including potential motives and the identity of the perpetrators. Law enforcement officers began canvassing the area for potential witnesses, surveillance footage, and any other evidence that could shed light on the attack, with a particular focus on establishing a timeline of events and identifying the vehicle involved.\Following the first shooting, law enforcement responded to a second similar incident approximately fifteen minutes later, around 3:00 AM, this time in Greenacre, a suburb located about 3.5 kilometers away from Punchbowl. Reports indicated that a home on Noble Avenue was also targeted in a drive-by shooting. Similar to the first incident, the perpetrators, operating from an unknown vehicle, fired shots at the front of the residence before fleeing the area. Fortunately, in both instances, no injuries were reported, alleviating the immediate human cost of the attacks. However, the coordinated nature and close proximity of the two incidents immediately raised suspicions of a connection between them. The police swiftly established a second crime scene in Greenacre, mirroring the measures taken in Punchbowl. Detectives began the meticulous process of collecting evidence, including shell casings, ballistics analysis, and any available witness testimonies, to ascertain whether the two shootings were indeed related and if they formed part of a larger pattern or series of events. This simultaneous investigation highlights the urgency and complexity of the situation, underscoring the need for a comprehensive and collaborative approach to solving the crimes and ensuring public safety.\The police investigation is now focused on determining the link between the two shooting incidents. Investigators are actively pursuing all available leads, including forensic analysis of the crime scenes, witness interviews, and a review of any available surveillance footage from the areas of Punchbowl and Greenacre. Given the similarities between the two attacks, detectives believe the incidents are linked and are exploring potential motives and connections between the victims or locations. As the investigation progresses, the police have issued a public appeal for any information that could assist in their inquiries. Specifically, they are urging anyone who may have dashcam footage from the Punchbowl or Greenacre areas between 2:30 AM and 3:30 AM to contact the police immediately. This plea for public assistance is a critical part of the investigation, as it could provide crucial evidence, such as the make and model of the vehicle involved, or the direction of travel, which could help identify and apprehend the perpetrators. Law enforcement is committed to thoroughly investigating these incidents, bringing the offenders to justice, and ensuring the safety and security of the community. The public is encouraged to follow official channels for updates and information as the investigation unfolds. The investigation continues with detectives focused on all aspects of both incidents including the vehicle and any potential links between the two locations





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