Sydney property auction clears 48 percent as buyers seek value in cooling market

Sydney auctions recorded a 48 percent clearance rate as three distinct properties sold above or near reserve. Upsizing couples and investors drove prices despite market hesitation.

House prices in Sydney continued to face pressure last week as the preliminary auction clearance rate settled at 48 percent. This figure represents a slight improvement from the annual low of 45 percent recorded the previous week, yet it remains significantly below the 60 percent threshold that typically signals a balanced market for buyers and sellers.

Alexandria terrace draws three bidders

One of the most notable transactions in the Alexandria suburb involved a renovated three-bedroom terrace located at 182 Henderson Road. The property featured a kitchen and dining area that opened onto a courtyard, which in turn led to a smart rooftop terrace situated above the garage. This rooftop space was designed specifically for entertaining and offered a rare outdoor amenity in the neighborhood.

Also read Architect-Designed Homes for Sale in Sydney and Melbourne Feature Premium Materials and Energy Efficiency

The owners had completed a beautiful renovation that added a Mediterranean-style courtyard, according to selling agent Shaun Stoker of Ray White. However, the decision to sell was driven by personal circumstances rather than market timing. The vendors had recently moved to Brisbane for work and decided to liquidate their Sydney home to relocate assets.

The property was offered with a price guide of $2 million and attracted three registered bidders on the day. Bidding began at the guide price of $2 million. Two parties pushed the price to $2.1 million before a third buyer entered the fray. The final hammer price was $2.14 million, securing a discount to the reserve price while still beating two other interested parties.

Advertisement

Market dynamics and buyer behavior

The buyers are a young couple from Redfern who are upsizing from a unit. They were particularly attracted to the lock-up garage, a feature that is increasingly rare in the Alexandria area. The couple also cited the neighborhood and its proximity to public transport options as key factors in their decision. Agent Shaun Stoker noted that while there are many buyers looking, they are waiting for clear value propositions.

Stoker observed that a good number of groups were attending open inspections, but many remained on the sidelines. He stated that buyers are currently hesitant and only proceeding if they see genuine value in the property. This sentiment reflects a broader trend in the Sydney market where confidence has not fully returned, leading to a longer sales process for many vendors.

Surry Hills renovation sells to family user

In Surry Hills, a stylish two-bedroom apartment at 2/9-19 Nickson Street sold for $1,338,000. The home is situated in a full brick building and features natural stone and marble details, including banquette seating in the dining room and access to a communal rooftop area. The property drew four registered bidders, all of whom participated in the auction process.

Bidding began at $1.15 million, which was below the price guide of $1.25 million. The initial phase was slow as buyers hesitated, likely due to the current market uncertainty. However, interest picked up as the price approached the reserve. The home sold for a little under its reserve price of $1,345,000.

The winning bidder was a woman from Sydney's north who intends to purchase the property for her daughter to live in. The home had last sold for $1,065,000 in December of the previous year. The renovation was managed by Bernadette Janson of The School of Renovating, who oversaw a unit trust comprising 19 female investors with a minimum buy-in of $50,000.

Advertisement

Investors contributed to updates in the kitchen and bathroom, as well as fresh paint throughout the apartment. Selling agent Con Fotaras praised Janson's work, noting that she nailed the renovation and generated a strong response from the market. The project structure splits profits after paying for debt and costs, providing a return on investment for the group.

Curl Curl duplex exceeds reserve price

On the northern beaches, a renovated duplex in Curl Curl sold for $1.82 million at auction. The two-bedroom home at 1/68 Adams Street is located close to Curl Curl Beach and features a stone-topped kitchen with a stylish avocado shade. The property surpassed both its guide price of $1.7 million and its reserve price of $1.8 million.

Proceedings began at $1.65 million. Two of the three registered bidders, who were all young locals, pushed the price higher through rapid-fire bids, mostly in increments of $10,000. The competitive bidding drove the final price well above the initial guide and reserve thresholds.

The winner is a young man from the local area. The vendors are also locals who were selling their investment property. Selling agent Anita Wildash of Cunninghams Real Estate highlighted that the home stood out due to its beach proximity and fully renovated condition. She emphasized that pricing the property correctly is crucial in the current market, and agents are working hard to achieve this balance. The sale adds to a recent trend of homes selling for more than their guide prices in select pockets of the market.