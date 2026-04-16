Sydney Property Market Buzz: Wealthy Families Divest, Retail Investments Heat Up, and VIVID Prepares for a Major Event

The Maple-Brown family is selling Woollahra retail properties for an estimated $5 million. A Spanish Mission style building in the eastern suburbs is also on the market for approximately $16.5 million. Meanwhile, a new Dan Murphy's in Neutral Bay and a long-held commercial property in Cremorne are attracting investor interest. YHA Australia is expanding its network, and Sydney's hotels are preparing for the high-profile VIVID festival, anticipating a significant influx of visitors.

In a significant move within Sydney's exclusive eastern suburbs real estate market, the esteemed Maple-Brown family is divesting two retail properties located in the prestigious locale of Woollahra. These adjoining shops, situated at 146 and 148 Queen Street, are collectively expected to fetch approximately $5 million. The family's legacy in the financial sector is substantial; they established the highly regarded Maple-Brown Abbott funds management firm decades ago. This venture was later acquired in December 2024 by Antipodes, an affiliate of the prominent Pinnacle Investment Management group. Pinnacle currently oversees a formidable portfolio exceeding $20 billion in assets under management, distributed across four distinct investment teams. While the selling agent, Ben Vaughan of BresicWhitney East, has withheld specific price guidance for the Queen Street properties, recent sales of comparable buildings in the vicinity suggest individual values ranging from $2 million to $3 million. Title deeds reveal that the family has owned these retail spaces for approximately nine years, and they are being offered for sale either as a combined package or individually. Crucially, both units are presently tenanted, indicating a stable income stream for potential buyers. Woollahra, a jewel in Sydney's eastern suburbs crown, boasts a median household income of $3013, which stands a remarkable 45 per cent higher than the average for greater Sydney, underscoring its desirability and affluence.

In a related transaction, a Spanish Mission style building encompassing ten residential apartments and four ground-floor retail units is also on the market with an estimated price tag of around $16.5 million. This historic corner property, located at the intersection of Queen and Oxford Streets, has been under the ownership of Con Harris Investments, a private family company, for over three-quarters of a century. The building, known as Centennial Flats, presents a charming architectural facade characteristic of the Spanish Mission era, offering a blend of residential and commercial opportunities.

Meanwhile, the vibrant suburb of Neutral Bay on Sydney's lower North Shore is witnessing the sale of a newly constructed Dan Murphy's liquor store. This ground-floor retail space, part of Central Element's $180 million Pienza development at 12 Waters Road, represents a prime investment opportunity. The expansive 1217-square-metre bottle shop benefits from a secure 10-year lease with Endeavour Group, generating an annual rental income of $993,600. Further bolstering its appeal are 47 basement car parking spaces managed by InterPark, providing additional revenue. While no specific price guide has been released, a precedent was set in 2020 when a similar, recently built Dan Murphy's in nearby Mosman, owned by the ASX-listed Charter Hall group, sold for $13.25 million to a private Sydney-based investor. The sale of the Neutral Bay property is being managed by a joint team comprising CBRE's Yosh Mendis and Zomart He, alongside Scott Stephens and Logan Grisaffe from Ray White Commercial North Shore.

Further down the North Shore, in Cremorne, private investors English & Saunders are presenting a commercial property at 261-263 Military Road to the market for the first time in almost sixty years. This significant asset houses a BMW showroom, a display yard, and includes lower-level workshop and parking facilities. The property currently yields a net annual income of $304,024, with the tenant responsible for 100 per cent of outgoings. Its strategic location benefits from mixed-use zoning and a 16-metre height limit, offering potential for future development, as advised by Scott Stephens of Ray White Commercial North Shore. On a different note, YHA Australia, a non-profit organization, is actively pursuing expansion by upgrading its existing hostels and seeking new acquisitions. Their growth strategy is contingent on funding from high-net-worth investors. Notably, YHA Australia has achieved Certified B Corporation status, aligning with the increasing demand for sustainable travel options among budget-conscious travelers. In early 2025, their Sydney site in The Rocks underwent a substantial $9.7 million upgrade, enhancing guest facilities while preserving the traditional hostel ethos. Paul McGrath, chief executive of YHA Australia, emphasized their commitment to revitalizing the guest experience and maintaining affordable accommodation.

Sydney's hospitality sector is gearing up for the upcoming VIVID event next month. Adrian Williams, chief operating officer for Accor in the Pacific region, drew parallels to the recent AFL Gather Round in Adelaide, where Accor's thirteen hotels operated at near-full capacity, signaling high expectations for VIVID. This year's VIVID festival promises an enhanced visitor experience with a streamlined 6.5-kilometre free Light Walk featuring over 40 installations along an unbroken route. The festival will span from Circular Quay and The Rocks through to Barangaroo, Cockle Bay, and Darling Harbour, offering a more integrated and impactful journey. For the first time in its history, Vivid Sydney will be a 24/7 event, with Circular Quay activating day and night with art installations. Other festival components will include daytime theatre, extensive culinary experiences, and engaging talks and forums, as confirmed by Kamper





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