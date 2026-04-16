Sydney Property Market Heats Up: Luxury Sales and Major Developments

The Maple-Brown family is selling prime Woollahra retail spaces, a Spanish Mission building in Darlinghurst is listed for $16.5 million, and a new Dan Murphy's in Neutral Bay hits the market. YHA Australia expands its sustainable accommodation offerings, while the city prepares for the VIVID festival.

The affluent Maple-Brown family is divesting two retail spaces in the upscale Sydney suburb of Woollahra, with an anticipated combined sale price nearing $5 million. The family, prominent investors, established their distinguished Maple-Brown Abbott funds management firm several decades ago, subsequently selling the enterprise in December 2024 to Antipodes, an entity affiliated with Pinnacle Investment Management.

Pinnacle now oversees an impressive portfolio exceeding $20 billion in assets under management, distributed across four specialized investment teams. Ben Vaughan, the selling agent from BresicWhitney East, has opted not to disclose a specific price guide for the adjacent shops located at 146 and 148 Queen Street. However, comparable properties in the vicinity have individually fetched prices ranging from $2 million to $3 million. Property title records indicate that these retail units have been under the family's ownership for approximately nine years. They are being offered for sale either collectively or as separate lots. Both properties are currently leased to existing tenants. Woollahra, situated in the heart of Sydney’s prestigious eastern suburbs, boasts a median household income of $3013, a figure that is 45 per cent higher than the average across greater Sydney. In a separate transaction, a Spanish Mission style building, comprising ten residential apartments and four ground-floor retail units, is also on the market. This property carries price expectations of around $16.5 million. The building has been owned by Con Harris Investments, a private family company, for over 75 years. It occupies a prominent 682-square-metre corner site at the intersection of Queen and Oxford Streets. The development, known as Centennial Flats, exemplifies the Spanish Mission architectural style, featuring a total of ten apartments and four ground-floor commercial spaces. Further diversifying the Sydney property market offerings, a newly constructed Dan Murphy’s liquor store in Neutral Bay, one of Sydney's most tightly held lower North Shore suburbs, has been listed for sale. Central Element, a private developer, is marketing the ground-floor retail space as part of its substantial $180 million Pienza development, located at 12 Waters Road. This expansive 1217-square-metre bottle shop benefits from a long-term 10-year lease to Endeavour Group, generating an annual rental income of $993,600. Additional revenue is derived from the property's 47 basement car parks, which are managed by InterPark. While no specific price guide has been provided for this Dan Murphy's outlet, a precedent exists with a similarly built Dan Murphy's at 718-728 Military Road in Mosman, a neighboring suburb. That property, previously owned by the ASX-listed Charter Hall group, was sold in 2020 to a Sydney-based private investor for $13.25 million. The marketing and sale of the Neutral Bay Dan Murphy's are being handled by a collaborative team including Yosh Mendis and Zomart He from CBRE, alongside Scott Stephens and Logan Grisaffe from Ray White Commercial North Shore. In the adjacent suburb of Cremorne, private investors English & Saunders are offering a commercial property at 261-263 Military Road, marking its first appearance on the market in nearly six decades. The site currently houses a BMW showroom, an extensive display yard, and a lower-level workshop and parking facility. It generates a net annual income of $304,024, with the tenant assuming responsibility for 100% of outgoing costs. The site is designated for mixed-use zoning and permits a maximum building height of 16 metres, as confirmed by Scott Stephens of Ray White Commercial North Shore, who is overseeing the sale. Meanwhile, YHA Australia is actively pursuing expansion initiatives, aiming to capitalize on the growing segment of budget-conscious travelers. As a not-for-profit organization, YHA is focused on upgrading its existing hostel network, with any new acquisitions contingent upon securing funding from high-net-worth investors. Demonstrating its commitment to responsible business practices, YHA has achieved Certified B Corporation status, becoming Australia's first owned and operated accommodation network to meet rigorous standards for sustainable travel and lodging options, aligning with increasing traveler demand. The organization recently completed a significant $9.7 million upgrade to its Sydney hostel in The Rocks in early 2025. The renovated rooms offer contemporary facilities while preserving the authentic hostel experience. Paul McGrath, the chief executive of YHA Australia, recently stated that the organization’s primary objective is to "revitalise and modernise the guest experience, whilst continuing our commitment to affordable accommodation." In anticipation of the upcoming VIVID event next month, Sydney's hoteliers are gearing up for a significant influx of visitors. Adrian Williams, chief operating officer for Accor in the Pacific region, noted that the recent AFL Gather Round in Adelaide established a high benchmark for major events, with all 13 of Accor’s hotels operating at near capacity. It has been highlighted that the format for this year's VIVID event has been refined, featuring a streamlined 6.5-kilometer free Light Walk that will showcase over 40 art installations along an uninterrupted route. This updated approach is expected to deliver a "more user-friendly and impactful visitor experience," extending from Circular Quay and The Rocks through to Barangaroo, Cockle Bay, and Darling Harbour. Kamper elaborated, "For the first time in its history, Vivid Sydney will come to life both day and night, activating Circular Quay with a selection of art installations available to the public 24/7, with other pillars delivering daytime theatre, expansive food experiences, talks and forums.





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