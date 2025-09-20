Sydney Property Market Sees Strong Bidding and Increased Buyer Confidence

Multiple auctions across Sydney demonstrate robust demand for property, driven by various factors including the First Home Guarantee, desirable locations, and diverse buyer motivations. Young families and downsizers alike are actively participating, leading to competitive bidding and sales exceeding reserve prices.

A vibrant property market showcased varied buyer motivations and strong competition across different Sydney suburbs. In East Lindfield , a young family from Lindfield secured a double-brick home for $3.85 million at auction, exceeding the reserve of $3.7 million. The property, featuring a rear yard and workshop, attracted four registered bidders, with the winning bid outpacing a local developer.

Ray White Upper North Shore’s Jessica Cao highlighted the block size and flat-level backyard as key appeals, noting East Lindfield's younger demographic, driven by school catchment zones and newer builds. Interestingly, there is no conservation overlay in East Lindfield, offering the potential for knock-down and rebuild projects. The median house price in East Lindfield stands at $4,235,000 according to Domain data, significantly higher than Lindfield's $3,695,000. This underscores the desirability of the area and the competitive nature of the local real estate scene. The buyers plan to renovate the kitchen and bathrooms, indicating a long-term commitment to the property and the neighborhood. The auction's success reflects the ongoing demand for family homes in desirable locations, even amidst broader market fluctuations.\Further south, in Miranda, a downsizer from the Sutherland Shire purchased a three-bedroom, penthouse-style apartment for $1,252,000. The property, guided at $995,000 with a reserve of $1.1 million, boasts multiple balconies and a three-car garage. The auction saw 11 registered bidders, with three actively participating. Pulse Property Agents’ Luke Lombardi emphasized the appeal of the three-car garage and proximity to local amenities like soccer fields and Westfield Miranda. Lombardi also noted increased activity in the unit market, especially fueled by the expansion of the First Home Guarantee. This program, effective from October, allows first home buyers, regardless of income, to purchase with a low 5 per cent deposit. The property price threshold will be increased to $1.5 million in Sydney, and the number of places will be uncapped, further stimulating demand. This initiative is contributing to a surge in interest from first-time buyers, adding another layer of dynamism to the market. The downsizer's purchase reflects a trend towards smaller, low-maintenance living options, yet still benefiting from desirable features like garage space.\Meanwhile, in Five Dock, a young family from Croydon Park acquired a brick home with dual street frontage for $3.48 million. The property, guided at $2.8 million with a reserve of $2.9 million, is located on a corner block near local shops and the Bay Run. It features a solid timber kitchen and an outdoor entertainment area. The auction involved five registered bidders, with four participating, and the winning bid outmaneuvered a downsizing couple. Raine & Horne Five Dock and Drummoyne’s Sam Varrica highlighted a significant increase in inquiry levels over the past two months, signaling greater confidence and energy in the market. Varrica echoed the impact of the First Home Guarantee, stating that first home buyers are demonstrating more urgency in their purchasing decisions. Despite lower-than-expected bidder numbers at this particular auction, he attributed the heightened activity to the increased buyer confidence and the attractive lending conditions now available. The sale demonstrates the continuing appeal of well-located family homes in vibrant, accessible suburbs and underscores a broader trend of market recovery





smh / 🏆 6. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sydney Property Market Auction Results First Home Guarantee East Lindfield Miranda

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Road rage attack leaves two Sydney teenagers hospitalised7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Read more »

Sydney on verge of waste disaster as landfills on pace to capacity by 2030S﻿ydney&x27;s landfill zones are on pace to be filled by 2030 unless action is taken.

Read more »

Sydney Roosters hit Victor Radley with 10-game ban for bringing club into disrepute7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Read more »

Nepali student Shiva Khatri, 25, dies in gas leak at Sydney’s Haveli Indian Restaurant7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Read more »

Gippsland farmer blocks AusNet maintenance workers from entering propertyA Victorian farmer who has hosted transmission lines on his property for decades says he is sick of maintenance workers damaging his property.

Read more »

Storm damage sees shark net installation delay at Sydney's Shark Beach in Nielsen ParkShark Beach in Sydney's east is seasonally netted with an enclosure to protect swimmers from sharks during Sydney's warmer months — but for the upcoming school holidays, it is unlikely the nets will be installed in time.

Read more »