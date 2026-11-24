Professor Georgina Long has won the Prime Minister's Prize for Science for melanoma immunotherapy that has transformed a once terminal cancer into one where more than 50 per cent of patients are cured. She shared the award with Professor Anthony Thomas.

Professor Georgina Long has won the Prime Minister's Prize for Science for pioneering melanoma immunotherapy that has transformed a once almost universally terminal cancer into a disease where more than 50 per cent of patients are cured.

Long, an oncologist and medical director at the Melanoma Institute Australia, affiliated with the University of Sydney, received the award on Tuesday evening. She shared the top honour with Professor Anthony Thomas, a subatomic physicist at the University of Adelaide. Long said receiving the 250,000 dollar prize was a huge honour. Although it is awarded to me, it really does belong to a lot of people, she said, crediting her colleagues, international research collaborators and patients.

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Her research has improved five-year survival rates tenfold for people with stage 4 melanoma. It has also improved survival 24-fold for those with brain metastases. Long was, with the late Professor Richard Scolyer, the 2024 Australian of the Year. Reflecting on her patients with stage 4 melanoma, Long said she would not see the same face for more than nine months, 12 months maximum.

We have flipped that. Now over 50 per cent of people are cured with melanoma that once was almost universally terminal, she said. Long said it has taken decades to try to outsmart cancer. It is still difficult.

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We are not curing the other 50 per cent of melanoma. We have got a lot of work to do. Long told this masthead that science does not get the limelight often enough, yet it underpins everything we do. It is not just a person in a lab coat at a bench, she said.

Value of Investing in Australian Science

The award was an opportunity to recognise the value of investing in Australian science. We are a small and mighty country punching above our weight, she said. We come from an age where science has not been celebrated as it should be, and not recognised for how fundamental it is to everything we do.

Her recent research, which found combining a tailor-made vaccine with an immunotherapy drug reduced the risk of melanoma recurrence or death by 42 per cent, was not included in her nomination because its results were published too recently. That research was the first time an individualised cancer vaccine showed positive results. Thomas was honoured for discoveries that have reshaped how humanity understands matter, antimatter, dark matter and neutron stars.

His work has redefined humanity's understanding of the proton, dark matter and neutron stars, helping unlock the mysteries of the cosmos. His cloudy bag model and related research have led to experiments around the world, he said in a statement, including to understand the results of supercomputer calculations of quantum chromodynamics. His research was credited with transforming international understanding of the structure of the proton and establishing Australia as a major player in global physics.

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Other Honourees Include Health and Innovation

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said this year's winners prove Australian science and scientists matter. He said the recipients were helping pave a path to a brighter, smarter Australia. Also among the eight honourees was Professor Asha Bowen of The Kids Research Institute Australia, recognised for pioneering research in partnership with Aboriginal communities.

The paediatrician's landmark See, Treat, Prevent trial, conducted across nine remote communities, achieved a 50 per cent reduction in skin sores among local children, the first significant decline in more than 50 years. Bowen, who won the Frank Fenner Prize for Life Scientist of the Year, said she hoped the award would shine a spotlight on the need, gaps and opportunities to strengthen the health of Aboriginal children.

We really want to see Aboriginal kids with no more skin sores than any other Australian child and we want to see rates of rheumatic heart disease, downstream consequence of skin sores, disappear in this country, she said. We have the resources and the health systems to achieve that. We need the will and the investment to get there. Professor Mark Smythe of the University of Queensland was awarded the prize for innovation.

Innovation Prizes for Biotech and Carbon Capture

The co-founder of six biotechnology companies, Smythe has turned Australian research into approved medicines for psoriasis and polycythaemia vera, a slow-growing blood cancer. Associate Professor Fengwang Li of the University of Sydney won the Malcolm McIntosh prize for physical scientist of the year. Li was recognised for expertise in converting carbon emissions into clean energy and sustainable manufacturing materials.

He solved a longstanding international roadblock in carbon capture known as the carbonate paradox, where captured carbon dioxide dissolves into carbonate salts that escape into the atmosphere. The prizes, now in their 27th year, are Australia's most prestigious awards for achievements in scientific research, innovation and teaching, and the practice and preservation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander knowledge systems.

Science minister Tim Ayres said the prizes recognise Australians from different backgrounds, disciplines and perspectives whose work is strengthening Australia's scientific capability. This year's recipients demonstrate the extraordinary breadth and depth of Australian science, and I congratulate each of them, Ayres said in a statement.