A food critic’s exhaustive search for the best hot chips in Sydney leads to a temporary chip overload, but uncovers exceptional offerings at Olympic Meats in Marrickville and My Father’s Yeeros in Ramsgate Beach. The review highlights the importance of quality ingredients, traditional techniques, and a dedication to simple, well-executed food.

The pursuit of Sydney’s ultimate hot chip has concluded, leaving one reviewer temporarily saturated with deep-fried potato. After three weeks dedicated to sampling chips from across the city, a slight aversion has developed, but the journey revealed some truly exceptional offerings.

The quest involved visiting numerous charcoal-chicken establishments and classic takeaway joints, places where Chiko Roll posters still hold court. The standout discovery was Marrickville’s Olympic Meats, already lauded for its overall quality, consistently drawing crowds eager for chef Timothy Cassimatis’ cooking. Their chips, hand-cut from Southern Highlands potatoes, undergo a double-frying process in tallow and are seasoned with a secret blend of Mediterranean herbs and spices.

Further south, at Ramsgate Beach Plaza, My Father’s Yeeros presents a more relaxed atmosphere, popular with students and locals debating rugby league. This establishment, rooted in the legacy of the original Yeeros Shop in Marrickville – a family-run business from 1976 to 2013 – focuses on essential, expertly executed dishes. The menu centers around vertical-rotisserie meat served in pita bread or with Greek salad, alongside satisfyingly chewy souvlaki and, crucially, exceptional chips.

The pork yeeros is a particular highlight, boasting a rich oregano flavor and a delightful textural complexity. Chicken and lamb options are equally robust and juicy, best enjoyed with a side of their homemade tzatziki.

However, it’s the chips that truly shine – thick-cut, partially pre-cooked, and finished to order, resulting in a perfectly crunchy exterior and a creamy interior. They eschew artificial flavor enhancers, relying instead on quality oil, proper seasoning, and a dedicated fryer. These are chips that refuse to clump, offering a consistently satisfying experience. The experience culminated in a realization: despite initial chip fatigue, the quality encountered was undeniable.

The reviewer suggests elevating the My Father’s Yeeros experience by taking your meal to Ramsgate Beach, pairing it with a bottle of riesling, and fully embracing the Sydney autumn ambiance. The chips, in particular, are worthy of such indulgence – enjoyed straight from the butcher’s paper. The restaurant offers mixed yeeros plates (pork and lamb for $27, chicken and lamb souvlaki for $26), beef yeeros pita for $16, and chips starting from $6.

It’s a testament to the power of simple, well-executed food. The entire process underscores the importance of anonymous, independently funded reviews, ensuring unbiased assessments of Sydney’s vibrant food scene. The dedication to quality and tradition at places like My Father’s Yeeros is what makes the search worthwhile, even for a temporarily chip-weary reviewer





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