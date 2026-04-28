Sydney’s EV Divide: Eastern Suburbs Lead in Electric Vehicle Adoption, While Western Areas Lag

New data reveals a clear east-west split in Sydney’s electric vehicle adoption, with affluent eastern and northern suburbs leading the charge, while western regions struggle to keep pace. Despite growing interest due to rising fuel prices, barriers like high costs and limited charging infrastructure continue to hinder widespread EV uptake.

A new divide in Sydney ’s automotive landscape has emerged, with data revealing a stark contrast in electric vehicle (EV) adoption across different regions. The latest figures from Transport for NSW, based on April 2026 vehicle registration data, show that the highest concentrations of registered EVs are found in the city’s eastern, northern, and inner-city areas.

The City of Sydney leads the pack, with 21.6% of its 96,698 registered passenger vehicles being electric. Close behind are Willoughby, Ku-ring-gai, North Sydney, and Ryde, where EVs make up between 14% and 16% of the total vehicle count.

In contrast, areas like Wollondilly, Hawkesbury, the Central Coast, Penrith, Fairfield, and the Blue Mountains lag behind, with EV adoption rates ranging from just 5% to 7%. Even Sydney’s smallest local government area, Hunters Hill, which has the fewest EVs in absolute numbers, still boasts a 12.2% EV ratio among its 6,012 passenger vehicles. While the data highlights a clear east-west divide in EV adoption, western Sydney is not entirely left behind.

Despite lower adoption rates, Blacktown and Canterbury-Bankstown—both with large populations—have the highest and third-highest numbers of registered EVs, with 24,972 and 20,461 vehicles, respectively. Parramatta also stands out, with 17,496 EVs, making it the fifth-highest LGA in terms of EV registrations. The global surge in fuel prices, particularly following the outbreak of war in Iran, has further accelerated interest in the EV market.

In March, nearly one in seven cars sold across Australia was an electric vehicle, according to the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries. Suburbs like Marsden Park, Kellyville, and Baulkham Hills saw the highest number of EV purchases through the federal government’s fringe benefit tax exemption in 2025. Despite the growing popularity of EVs, several barriers continue to hinder widespread adoption. High upfront costs, limited charging infrastructure, and range anxiety remain significant concerns for potential buyers.

Associate Professor Rohan Best from Macquarie University’s economics department notes that the cost of EVs is still a major barrier, particularly for those from lower socioeconomic backgrounds. Mahmud Rahman, a Blacktown resident who purchased a Tesla Model Y three years ago, agrees that affordability and infrastructure are key challenges. Although he now saves up to $300 a month on fuel costs, he acknowledges that many remain hesitant due to concerns about charging availability, especially in remote areas.

The NSW government has announced plans to address these issues by rolling out hundreds of new EV chargers in suburban Sydney and regional black spots, with up to 1,000 new charge plugs and kerbside chargers set to be installed over the next few years. Rahman believes that expanding the charging network will be crucial in encouraging more people to make the switch to electric vehicles





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