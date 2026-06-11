Sydney's Gang Violence: 19 Lives Claimed, Homes Ridden with Bullets, Teenagers in Underworld

Sydney's gang violence has claimed 19 lives, riddled homes with bullets, and condemned teenagers to become underworld soldiers. The news also spotlights the communities wearyed and cowed by criminals, who, according to Premier Chris Minns, no longer fear being caught. The spike in shootings, the nature of attacks changing, and the involvement of young children and online recruitment are some of the key takeaways from the news.

Two years of data from Sydney 's gangland wars has revealed the bloody front line across the city's west that has claimed 19 lives, riddled homes with bullets, and condemned dozens of teenagers to become underworld soldiers.

The news also spotlights the communities wearyed and cowed by criminals, who, according to Premier Chris Minns, no longer fear being caught. Sydneysiders were shocked this week after a would-be hitman armed with a pistol ran toward an innocent father and daughter during school pick-up in Fairfield. The man and his teenager, whose only 'offence' was a familiar relationship with an underworld figure, fled on foot. Police believe the gun jammed, sparing their lives.

Days earlier, a hooded figure fired almost 30 rounds from a modified military-grade SKS rifle into the front of a Punchbowl funeral home, believed to be hosting the mourning family of a slain gangster Lorenzo Lemalu. Police say two people allegedly in the stolen car, including the accused gunman, were aged just 17. The eldest was 23. For two years, the tempo of the city, particularly in the south-west, has been marked by the sound of gunfire.

NSW Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon vowed to stamp out the shootings. He stepped into the job at the height of inter-gang violence. Eight months on, and he conceded the conflicts remain 'completely unacceptable'. NSW Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon and Premier Chris Minns.

'Organised crime and its callous disregard for the lives of the community is not something we will ever tolerate. ' Lanyon said the anti-gang Taskforce Falcon had made 500 arrests since the start of the year, many for conspiracy to murder and public shootings. The shootings have changed pace over time; there was a spike in early 2023, then a lull throughout 2024.

In that year, gang violence accounted for one in every four non-domestic violence, non-fatal shooting recorded by police. But shootings began to climb in mid-2025 as the Alameddine crime network fell out with former allies, including groups of Polynesian men who had acted as enforcers known as KVT.

The erstwhile allies traded shootings into homes and cars throughout the first half of 2025, with an Alameddine bodyguard shot dead in a ute in Parramatta and his boss, a gang leader, targeted repeatedly by gunmen over a period of months. The Alameddine-KVT feud culminated in the murder of John Versace, an innocent tradie shot dead outside his home in Condell Park in a case of mistaken identity.

Along with the spike in shootings, the nature of the attacks has also changed. Senior NSW Police say the weapons are becoming more powerful and those responsible are getting younger.

'We are seeing crime as a service, people becoming engaged in parts of the organised crime scheme that never would have been there, young children being contracted online and on the dark web,' he said. 'For the sake of making a small amount of money to participate in one of these crimes, they could go to jail for a number of years. They need to think of the consequences.

' Lengthy prison sentences and the high likelihood of arrest aren't working to deter young people from engaging in violent organised crime. Minns conceded. He said police would be provided with the resources to crack down on organised crime networks that are younger and more brazen than ever.

'It's appalling that someone would attempt to recruit a child to commit these kinds of atrocious violent acts... we can't have a situation where even though these people, some cases are underage, there's a sense or a belief that there's a green light to that violent behaviour. ' Sydney's current wave of gang violence, which has seen teenagers routinely caught up in 'kill crews' for a few thousand dollars, centres on the Coconut Cartel.

Like KVT, they are made up largely of Pasifika men who have been both perpetrators and targets of attacks from the Alameddines and other organised crime groups. The news also mentions the Alameddine crime network, KVT, the Coconut Cartel, and the Alameddine-KVT feud





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Sydney Gang Violence Gangland Wars Alameddine Crime Network KVT Coconut Cartel Inter-Gang Violence Organised Crime Firearm-Related Crimes Teenagers In Underworld Recruitment Of Children Online Recruitment Violent Organised Crime Long Prison Sentences High Likelihood Of Arrest Recruiting Children For Violent Acts Recruiting Children For Organised Crime

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