Sydney's newest museum, Powerhouse Parramatta, has opened with five exhibitions, almost a billion dollars in investment and mixed reviews. A reviewer weighs whether the controversial western Sydney landmark is worth it.

Powerhouse Parramatta has opened on the edge of the Parramatta River after almost a billion dollars in investment, becoming the newest museum in Sydney and the most scrutinised cultural project in NSW in decades.

For the state, it represents a level of public investment in culture not seen since the construction of the Sydney Opera House, and a ringing declaration of confidence in the continued growth of western Sydney, an area not traditionally well-served by major cultural landmarks. Coming as it does amid cuts across the struggling arts sector, its progress and opening have been heavily scrutinised and wildly controversial. Is it worth it?

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On a humid Friday afternoon, a week after the grand opening weekend inspired vastly mixed reviews from the enthusiastically positive to the downright damning, the building is bustling with crowds so diverse as to defy categorisation. Not all visitors seem to be here for the exhibitions: the coffee shops and restaurant are well-attended, and a small group has settled on chairs in a vast concrete corridor to share a lunch out of supermarket bags.

It is an excellent spot for a picnic, with airconditioning and panoramic views patchworked with jacaranda. If one of the aims of a modern museum is to provide a community meeting place, this box is ticked.

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Distinct Exhibition and NonExhibition Spaces Defined

In contrast to the old Ultimo site, there is a clear delineation between exhibition and non-exhibition spaces. In Ultimo, as soon as you walked through the door you were among displays, whereas in Parramatta the shows are mostly set behind separate doorways. The exception to this is Overflow, one of five opening exhibitions, set in a wide open space surrounding a shallow sandstone-hewn pool that rises and falls in synch with the tide of the Parramatta River.

It is by Ivan Sen, celebrating First Nations Australians' relationship with water. Sen's cinematography has the lush gorgeousness of an expensive tourism commercial, but it is hard to hear what his subjects are saying over the happy squeals of toddlers, shoes off and splashing in the water. This play is exactly what the space is intended for and it is good to see it so joyously taken up, even though the noise renders fully appreciating the artwork impossible.

Ivan Sen First Nations Water Cinematography

Some headphones would help. The Dark has an appealing conceptual starting point: many children are afraid of the dark, but what wonders might it contain? The exhibition is deliberately theatrical, with concepts developed by director Kip Williams, and set and costume designers Elizabeth Gadsby and Marg Howell. It unfolds in a series of tunnels and chambers that are entered through the side of a giant model meteor.

Sparkly gemstones are displayed in a series of alcoves, like a walk-in jewellery box. A cabinet full of random objects, from Grecian pots to spray cans to a wornout rubber thong, is organised according to material, a playful collection. A child's bedroom is recreated, complete with toys that elicit cries of recognition from all generations. Children climb through a window into an interior forest of fake snow-laden conifers.

The Dark Exhibition Family Fun Day Out

It feels more Christmas warehouse than museum, but kids are visibly wonder-struck, and enthusiastically play in a shadow-puppet theatre nestled among the artificial trees. For a fun, free family day out, the Powerhouse remains hard to beat. The Turning is by British multidisciplinary artist Es Devlin, in her first Australian exhibition. Devlin has created public sculptures and installations for major institutions like Tate Modern and the Lincoln Centre, and collaborated on stadium concerts for artists from U2 to Beyonce.

With her impressive CV and the generous budget she had to create and install this show, it would be reasonable to expect something that is both spectacular and underpinned by conceptual rigour. As a fun park experience rich with social media fodder, it is a success.

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After an introductory video where the artist spells out the show's big themes, our relationship with nature and each other and the connectedness of all living things, the screen unexpectedly and thrillingly bisects, swinging open to reveal the entrance to a dazzling mirror maze. In Memory Palace, a large screen shows landmarks and landscapes as they form and collapse in 3D across a deliberately inaccurate spherical map.

An earnest voiceover exhorts us to remember a series of places that represent human thought, endeavour and resistance: Siddhartha's tree, Nelson Mandela's prison cell, Rosa Parkes' bus seat. The tech is impressive, but it is a superficial and predictable rollcall of people and places, with local references to Redfern and Parramatta feeling like tokenistic tack-ons. In Collective Portrait, visitors are invited to sit across from a stranger and draw them.

The required attention and eye-contact is supposed to foster understanding and connection. It is not an original concept: artists such as Marina Abramovic and Wendy MacNaughton have mounted similar works and, at the time of my visit, the challenge seemed to be being taken up not by strangers but by friends and family drawing each other. The exhibition continues on the front lawn, with a giant sculptural half-sphere filled with Devlin's drawings of birds and animals.

Lack of Coherence in Es Devlin Installations

It is beautiful and dramatic, but there is a frustrating lack of coherence and depth to the works overall. The Mall is on more satisfying ground. This exhibition does exactly what Powerhouse 2.0 is best at: providing a deeply researched cultural history, exploring themes of consumerism, suburbia and desire, presented in ways that are engaging and unconventional. Visitors enter a recreated car park, illuminated by an original Parramall neon sign from the museum's collection.

A series of storefront windows continues the experience, drawing on the museum's collections to tell a distinctly western Sydney story. Like millions of Australians, when I finished school I took a gap year to live and travel in Europe. My minimum-wage waitressing jobs only went so far, and with little to spend I would baulk at the often hefty entrance fees for galleries and museums.

My travelling companion, a few years older and infinitely more wise, gave me some excellent advice: You won't remember whether your hostel had a shared bathroom, but you will remember walking up the marble stairs at the Louvre and seeing the Nike of Samothrace for the first time. That advice shaped how I judge a museum, and it is the question at the heart of the Powerhouse Parramatta experiment: does the new site, with its heritage house, high-profile job and almost a billion dollars in its rise, deliver memories worth the cost?