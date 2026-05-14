Sydney's Prestige Market Sees Price Reduction Amid Market Shift

The news text discusses the adjustment of a price guide for a Vaucluse mansion and the current market conditions in Sydney's prestige market, including a shift in buyer behavior and a cautious market amid interest rate rises and conflict in the Middle East.

A Vaucluse mansion with a pool and private jetty has had its price guide adjusted by about $10 million in a fresh campaign to meet the market.

It was listed in April last year with a guide north of $60 million and is now back on the market with a $50 million guide. Barry Smorgon, a descendant of Melbourne’s Smorgon family, sold his company Jalco, a consumer goods manufacturer, for about $80 million to billionaire Pratt family member Raphael Geminder’s Pact Group in 2015. Barry and Sandra’s family office Sandbar Investments retained the food and wellness division, which it renamed Tismor Health and Wellness.

The Smorgons bought the Vaucluse block for $3.78 million in 1998 and enlisted architects for a rebuild. There are now harbour-facing terraces, expansive glass, a sleek white kitchen and a neutral palette. Elliott Placks of Ray White Double Bay holds the listing and said, ‘There has been a reduction of $10 million, and now it is very well priced to sell in the current market.

’ It comes as multiple listings in Sydney’s prestige market have seen a reduction in asking price. Robert Klaric of The Property Expert described the market as cautious amid interest rate rises and conflict in the Middle East. Australian Test cricket captain Pat Cummins, and his wife, Becky, have sold their Bronte home in an off-market deal.

Nancy Jian, a managing partner and chief executive of the China division, has upgraded to a $37 million, four-bedroom, five-bathroom waterfront mansion in Point Piper. A sold sticker went up on the listing indicating a sale by private treaty on November 28 with the sale price undisclosed. There is an all-white palette, glass stacker doors and unobstructed Harbour Bridge views from various rooms including the galley-style kitchen





theage / 🏆 8. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sydney's Prestige Market Price Reduction Barry Smorgon Jalco Pact Group Tismor Health And Wellness Ray White Double Bay Robert Klaric Pat Cummins Nancy Jian Vaucluse Mansion Private Jetty Architects Rebuild Harbour-Facing Terraces Expansive Glass Sleek White Kitchen Neutral Palette All-White Palette Glass Stacker Doors Unobstructed Harbour Bridge Views Galley-Style Kitchen Sale By Private Treaty Private Jetty Interest Rate Rises Conflict In The Middle East

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