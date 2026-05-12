Sydney School Urges Parents to Reconsider Letting Children Walk to School After Attempted Abduction

A public school on Sydney's upper north shore is urging parents to reconsider letting children walk to school after an attempted abduction on Monday, as police hunt for a suspicious sedan. The incident occurred on Campbell Drive, Wahroonga, about 3.15pm on Monday.

A public school on Sydney 's upper north shore is urging parents to reconsider letting children walk to school after an attempted abduction on Monday, as police hunt for a suspicious sedan .

In an email sent to parents on Tuesday, Warrawee Public School relieving deputy principal Meriki Barnes revealed two youths in a car tried to drag a student inside as he walked home. Police said they are investigating the incident on Campbell Drive, Wahroonga, about 3.15pm on Monday. The vehicle was described as a silver or white sedan, possibly with red P plates.

As a result of this incident, all teachers have reminded the children about how to always keep themselves safe through actions they can take and reporting incidents immediately. Parents and carers can reinforce these important messages by talking about them as well. The school is now advising parents to pick up children directly from the gates and discuss 'protective behaviours' at home without alarming them.

'Please consider your child's mode of transport to and from school, to ensure they remain as safe as possible,' the email read. It's the main road that people walk home from the school, the fact that the kids will not be safe to do that, that is pretty scary. One father, who also wished to remain anonymous, said he was reconsidering allowing his 10-year-old boy to walk to and from school.

'It's concerning because a lot of kids walk home that way and there's quite a bit of traffic so it is pretty brazen to be doing that. ' Parents were also warned last year about an 'alarming incident' at the after-school care centre located on the school grounds. On July 3, Warrawee Care Centre emailed families after an unknown man approached a child and encouraged them to leave with him. The child alerted staff immediately, and police were contacted





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Sydney School Attempted Abduction Suspicious Sedan Protective Behaviours Main Road Traffic Alarming Incident

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