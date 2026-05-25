Sydney Social Housing Complex Struggles with Illegal Squatters

Social housing tenants in a inner Sydney complex have repeatedly complained about illegal squatters taking over units and causing damage. The complex is run by St George Community Housing which received almost $44 million from the NSW government last financial year. The NSW housing minister says the situation was 'not easy' to manage, while the provider says it was working with the community and police to resolve the issue.

The Redfern social housing complex is run by St George Community Housing . Social housing tenants in a inner Sydney complex have repeatedly complained about illegal squatters taking over units and causing damage.

The complex is run by St George Community Housing which received almost $44 million from the NSW government last financial year. The NSW housing minister says the situation was 'not easy' to manage, while the provider says it was working with the community and police to resolve the issue. Illegal squatters have been taking over empty units and laundries in a privately run Sydney social housing complex, with the NSW housing minister admitting managing the issue was 'not easy'.

Tenants of the social housing block in Redfern, in inner Sydney, said they had made repeated complaints about squatters breaking in, leaving syringes in common areas and urinating in the stairwells. The apartment block is run by St George Community Housing (SGCH), which received almost $44 million in revenue from the NSW government last financial year to run social housing complexes across the state.

The security door at the front of the building has an intercom system installed, but the lock has been broken and can be pushed open. The NSW government funds a $6.6 billion program to tackle homelessness and provide social and affordable housing, with some of that money going to private organisations such as SGCH, which operates 7,000 homes.

As of April, there were 69,051 people on the NSW social housing waiting list, with a two-to-five-year wait time for a one bedroom place in Sydney's inner city, or up to 10 years for a two-bedroom property. The NSW housing minister said the number of people sleeping rough has risen by 5 per cent over the past year, with 2,308 people recorded in 2026.

The NSW government said the number of people sleeping rough has risen by 5 per cent over the past year, with 2,308 people recorded in 2026





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Sydney Social Housing Illegal Squatters Damage St George Community Housing NSW Government Housing Minister Provider Community Police Homelessness Affordable Housing Homelessness Services Tenants Complex Redfern Inner Sydney NSW Social Housing Waiting List People Sleeping Rough NSW Government Funds $6.6 Billion Program Private Organisations SGCH 7 000 Homes $44 Million NSW Government Housing Provider Security Door Intercom System Lock Push Open Empty Rooms Illegal Squatters Mental Health Concerns Drug And Alcohol Problems Building A Connected Community Referral To Homelessness Services Appropriate Temporary Accommodation

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