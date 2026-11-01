Sydney South West Metro Extension Opens With Bankstown To Sydenham Service

Sydney's delayed South West Metro extension has officially opened, connecting Bankstown to Sydenham with driverless trains and ten new stops to relieve commuter congestion.

Sydney's much-anticipated south-west metro extension officially commenced operations on Friday, marking a significant milestone for public transport in the state. The new line connects Bankstown station in the south-west to Sydenham station, integrating with the existing driverless metro network that already runs from Tallawong through the city center. This addition provides instant relief for thousands of commuters who have endured years of disruptions and delays during the conversion of the heavy rail line to metro standards.

Bankstown Station Operations Begin

The extension officially opened with the first service heading into the city departing at 4:31 am. The trip from Bankstown to the city center via the new track took just 21 minutes during these early hours. By 8:33 am, the line was already bustling with activity as passengers began to explore the new services at a more leisurely pace. Bankstown serves as the sole new station on this southern segment, featuring a functional pale-brick rectangular structure. Interestingly, this modern facade hides heritage buildings from the original station, which now operate trains on the adjacent T6 heavy rail line to the west.

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Local Businesses Benefit From New Connectivity

The opening has brought immediate energy to the local communities along the corridor. Early morning scenes at Bankstown City Plaza showed boxes of fish being offloaded from trucks and vendors selling fresh herbs from the pavement. Near the station, An Restaurant was buzzing with metro staff celebrating the culmination of two years of hard work. The establishment, widely regarded as serving some of Sydney's best pho, was crowded even before 9 am. Customers enjoyed rich broth and iced coffee with condensed milk as they rested from the journey.

Exploring Lakemba And Campsie Stops

As the trains continued south, passengers experienced the vibrant cultural landscapes of the southwestern suburbs. At Lakemba, located three stops and six minutes from Bankstown, the atmosphere was lively. The area is known for its Ramadan markets and Lebanese businesses. Visitors could be found purchasing baklava and pastries from shops like King of Sweets, which was busy with customers. Arabic could be heard in conversation as people moved between the mosque and the station. Further along, Campsie proved to be a hub of activity by mid-morning.

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Technical Adjustments And Heritage Preservation

At Dulwich Hill station, the historic nature of the line required careful engineering solutions. The 130-year-old infrastructure has been retained, with lifts added for modern accessibility. However, the conversion to metro standards presented unique challenges, particularly regarding the gap between the new driverless trains and the existing curved platforms. Mechanical gap-fillers were installed to address this issue. At Dulwich Hill, particularly wide gaps at three doors necessitated that those doors remain closed while data is collected on the reliability of the mechanical fillers. Glass barriers, universal along the metro line, were also added along the platform edges to ensure passenger safety.

Long Awaited Relief For Commuters

The completion of this line offers a stark contrast to the past two years of disruption. Many residents had grown accustomed to using pink substitute buses while the heavy rail line was closed in September 2024. Some commuters even relocated their homes due to the uncertainty and inconvenience of the extended construction period. With the opening of the ten new stops, the driverless trains have been cleaned and updated with new signage. Wide windows on the trains offer unencumbered views of the suburbs, allowing passengers to enjoy the bright morning light as they travel. The integration of this new service is expected to significantly reduce travel times and improve the overall efficiency of the network.