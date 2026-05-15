Sydney survives Collingwood scare with epic comeback, Grundy outstanding

Sydney has survived a big Collingwood scare in an epic second-half comeback with Brodie Grundy taking full advantage against a Magpies side that lost ruckman Oscar Steene to injury. Collingwood led by as much 33 points during the second quarter before Sydney responded with a 'tidal wave' of momentum in the second half to run out as six-point winners. Grundy, with 32 disposals, 24 contested, one goal, and 12 clearances, was completely dominant to claim the best-on-ground honours. The star ruckman capitalised against a Collingwood outfit missing Darcy Cameron and Steene, who suffered a potential serious knee injury in the third term.

Sydney has survived a big Collingwood scare in an epic second-half comeback with Brodie Grundy taking full advantage against a Magpies side that lost ruckman Oscar Steene to injury.

Collingwood led by as much 33 points during the second quarter before Sydney responded with a 'tidal wave' of momentum in the second half to run out as six-point winners. Grundy, with 32 disposals, 24 contested, one goal, and 12 clearances, was completely dominant to claim the best-on-ground honours. The star ruckman capitalised against a Collingwood outfit missing Darcy Cameron and Steene, who suffered a potential serious knee injury in the third term





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