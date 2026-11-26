Sydney Swans forward Tom Papley pleaded guilty to driving with a suspended licence at Waverley Local Court, had the charge dismissed, and will miss the first three games of the 2027 AFL season after testing positive for cocaine and MDMA.

Sydney Swans forward Tom Papley has pleaded guilty to driving with a suspended licence after appearing at Waverley Local Court. The charge was dismissed by Judge Michael Barko.

Papley Faces AFL Ban and Police Fines

Papley was stopped for a random roadside drug test on November 2 on Lang Road in Moore Park. After a preliminary test was positive, he later gave a secondary sample which confirmed the presence of cocaine and MDMA. NSW Police fined Papley $722 over the drug test and suspended his drivers licence for three months. The AFL have also banned the high-profile Swan for the first three games of the 2027 season and handed him a suspended $5000 fine.

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Under the AFL's revised drug code, the penalty for drug use by players that spills into the public domain ranges from two-to-four matches. Papley is the first player in recent years to be dealt a penalty of more than two games. Papley's lawyer Carol Younes told the court her client was overseas when he was issued with a parking fine which led to him losing his licence.

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Papley paid the fine when he returned home on October 31, but the payment did not clear until November 3, unknown to him. He was then stopped for the random roadside drugs test on November 2. The court heard Mr Papley had paid the fine two days earlier but had not checked whether the suspension had been lifted. Outside court, Papley apologised to those affected by his actions.

I am sorry to my family, football club, and the fans, my sole focus now is earning their respect back, he said. In a separate statement, Mr Papley apologised to his family, the Swans and his fans. Judge Michael Barko said Papley had the right attitude in relation to paying his parking fines, but had made a mistake in not checking for them to clear before driving.

Judge Notes Honest Mistake Regarding Licence

I accept he genuinely honestly believed he was OK to drive, Judge Barko said. One can only say that he had the right attitude in relation to paying his fines. He should have simply waited until it was all clear before he drove. Judge Barko also stated that Papley had a sprinkling of driving infringements like the majority of NSW drivers, but has never committed a major offence.

He accepted that Papley genuinely thought it was ok to drive. Papley's lawyer Carol Younes said, He has conceded it was an honest mistake, he was abroad at the time and paid what he thought was outstanding fines, he accepts he should have checked they were paid. He has a record that is not unblemished but no major offences. AFL chief operating officer Tom Harley last week said the sanction reflected the seriousness of the breach.

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AFL Highlights Education on Drug Harms

AFL players are well-educated when it comes to the harms associated with illicit drug use, Mr Harley said in a statement. Police said at the time of the incident that the 30-year-old tested positive for illicit drugs, with a second sample confirming the presence of cocaine and MDMA.

Papley was joined by teammates Isaac Heeney, Chad Warner, Riley Bice and James Jordon who are expected to be back for round one after serving a club-imposed suspension in the final month of the 2026 season for breaching behavioural standards. It was announced last week no charges would be laid as a result of the investigation into allegations a sexual assault took place at that party, where three exotic dancers had been hired by the players.