Sydney Swans beat Western Bulldogs 46-17 to reach AFLW semi final against Geelong

Sydney defeated the Western Bulldogs by 29 points in a wet elimination final at Henson Park, with Chloe Molloy and Tanya Kennedy starring. The Swans will play Geelong in an away semi final, while the Bulldogs' season is over.

Sydney have advanced to the AFLW semi finals after a 29-point elimination final win over the Western Bulldogs, setting up an away semi final against Geelong next week.

Swans Victory Set Up Semi Final Clash

The Swans won 7.4 (46) to 2.5 (17) in wet and windy conditions at Henson Park on Sunday, in front of 4,325 fans. The Bulldogs' season is over. Star Chloe Molloy once again lifted Sydney to victory, finishing with one goal, 12 intercepts and 14 contested possessions. The league-leading goalkicker pulled off a surprise cameo down back, with her leadership in the wet-weather scrap proving the difference.

Also read Sydney Swans Beat Western Bulldogs 46-17 to Reach AFLW Semi-Finals

Tanya Kennedy was just as crucial, locking down Bulldogs co-captain Isabelle Pritchard. Pritchard, returning from a knee injury, was kept to 14 disposals and three clearances as Kennedy laid a whopping 17 tackles. Fellow Bulldogs midfielder Ellie Blackburn, also returning after being rested in last week's loss to the Cats, led the visitors with 29 touches and a goal. She also had four clearances, three tackles and kicked 1.2.

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Sydney started with a four-goal jump in the opening term, including an equal fastest AFLW finals goal to captain Lucy McEvoy after just 19 or 20 seconds. McEvoy scored the opener with a long bomb from outside the 50-metre arc thanks to the strong breeze. A rushed behind gave the Bulldogs their sole score of the first quarter, as the hosts made the most of conditions to fire off four unanswered goals and build a 24-point lead.

Bulldogs Struggle In Adverse Weather Conditions

The Bulldogs went goalless in the opening term kicking against the wind, and could only manage one point with the breeze in the second. They could not capitalise despite Blackburn's best efforts. Molloy helped limit the damage in the second term with five contested possessions and four intercepts as a defender. Her stint in defence forced Bulldogs coach Tam Hyett to bring defender Vaomua Laloifi into the forward line, and the pair's battle continued well into the second half.

After half time, players endured patches of heavy rain as the match turned into a real grind. Sunday's final became a slog after torrential rain came in the third quarter, with the Swans doing just enough to maintain a 25-point lead en route to victory. Sydney's pressure was off the charts for the entire four quarters. In wet and windy conditions, the Swans were never challenged from quarter time.

Molloy Reflects On Club Resilience And Victory

This is just Sydney's second-ever AFLW finals victory. They will now go through to face Geelong in next week's do-or-die semi final. Chloe Molloy said after the win: This club's been through, our program, just so much adversity this year. Sad that I just watched a whole bunch of our rehab girls walk across.

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We lost so many players. For us to get here and to put on that display of footy, it was windy, it was wet. Just the way our girls know how to play their roles, we trust the system that works for us. It feels like it's a good repayment to the fans and members who have stuck with us through the whole program's tenure, Molloy said.

At one stage, I'm pretty sure the rain was coming in sideways and I could barely see, she added. Sydney's win came despite significant adversity this season, with a host of players in rehabilitation. The Swans trusted their system in the tough conditions and were rewarded with a place in the semi finals.