Sydney Swans Clear Players After Police Investigation Ends

Sydney Swans confirm Victoria Police concluded their investigation without charges against five players. The club announces a review of its football program while welcoming players back to training in 2027.

Sydney Swans CEO Matthew Pavlich confirmed that Victoria Police have concluded their investigation into sexual assault allegations without laying any charges against club players. The announcement marks the end of a severe crisis for the Australian Football League club that resulted in the suspension of five players from the finals series earlier this year. Pavlich stated on Friday that the club stands by its initial decision to sanction the players for breaching internal standards of behavior, a move made independently of the police inquiry.

Police Investigation Concludes Without Charges

The core development is that no Sydney Swans player has been formally charged by law enforcement authorities following the probe into events at the Pullman Hotel in Melbourne. Pavlich emphasized that the club's previous sanctions were strictly related to behavioral breaches rather than criminal convictions. He noted that the separation between the legal process and the club's internal disciplinary measures remains a foundational principle of their response to the scandal.

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Club Program Review and Independent Advisers

Despite the clearance of the players, Pavlich stressed that the organization must still improve its systems and culture. The club has initiated a thorough analysis of its men's football program and is currently working with independent advisers to identify areas for growth. Pavlich indicated that this comprehensive review is well advanced and is expected to be finalized by the end of the year. The process will result in significant recommendations and changes designed to restore the high standards the club has historically maintained.

Player Statements and Return to Training

Key figures such as Isaac Heeney and Chad Warner have expressed readiness to move forward and rejoin their teammates. Heeney, a star midfielder, described the past three months as incredibly difficult for him and his family but thanked those who showed loyalty during the intense public scrutiny. He affirmed his full focus on playing for the Sydney Swans in the 2027 season and repaying the faith shown by the club, sponsors, and fans. The club plans to welcome Heeney, Warner, Jordon, and Riley Bice back into training sessions soon.

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Context of the Pullman Hotel Incident

The allegations stemmed from a night in August when Sydney Swans traveled to Melbourne for a twilight match against Essendon at the MCG. Coach Dean Cox gave the players the evening off after the team secured second spot on the ladder. Upon returning to the Pullman Hotel, several players including Heeney, Warner, Bice, and James Jordon gathered in a room with female adult entertainers. Complaints from the entertainers led to a police presence at the hotel and the subsequent investigation.

Future Steps and Apology to Stakeholders

Pavlich offered a deep apology to fans, members, and corporate partners for the difficult period the club has endured. He acknowledged that mistakes were made and that the organization must get better, but expressed confidence in the strong foundations of the football club. The immediate focus is now on allowing the affected players to reintegrate into the team environment. Pavlich guaranteed that the club will do everything necessary to restore its reputation and uphold the behavioral standards expected of everyone associated with the Sydney Swans.