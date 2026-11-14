Sydney Swans Defeat Geelong in AFLW Semifinal Amid Piper Dunlop Injury Concerns

The Sydney Swans advance to their first preliminary final after a narrow three-point victory over Geelong, overshadowed by a serious head injury to Piper Dunlop.

Sydney Swans secured a historic spot in the AFLW preliminary finals on Saturday, 14 November 2026, defeating Geelong Cats by three points in a gritty semifinal clash at Kardinia Park. The victory marks the first time the Swans have reached this stage of the postseason, setting up a matchup against two-time defending premier North Melbourne next weekend. However, the celebratory mood was significantly tempered by a alarming on-field incident involving Geelong ruck player Piper Dunlop, who required a motorised cart to exit the ground.

Piper Dunlop Suffers Serious Head Knock

The concerning incident occurred during the third quarter when Piper Dunlop collided with Sydney forward Tanya Kennedy. Dunlop initially appeared to manage the head knock and returned to her feet, but her stability quickly deteriorated. She became unsteady near the edge of the centre circle and fell, where she was caught by Sydney defender Lexi Hamilton. Medical staff rushed onto the field, stopping play for nine minutes as they assessed her condition before stretchering Dunlop off the field on a motorised cart. The severity of the collision left the crowd in silence as trainers worked to ensure the Geelong ruck was stable for transport.

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Chloe Molloy Leads Swans to Historic Win

While Geelong struggled with injuries, Sydney forward Chloe Molloy delivered a stellar performance to anchor the Swans' victory. Molloy kicked three goals during the match and secured a crucial late mark that proved decisive in maintaining their lead. Her ability to contest high marks in the forward pocket provided the stability Sydney needed to withstand a fierce second-half comeback from the Cats. Her efforts were instrumental in guiding the team past Geelong to claim their first-ever preliminary final berth in the club's history.

Geelong Plagued by Injury Crisis

Geelong faced a torrid afternoon that extended far beyond the distressing moment involving Piper Dunlop. The Cats were hampered significantly by a cluster of injury issues that disrupted their momentum throughout the afternoon. Amy McDonald was forced off the field with a hamstring injury shortly before half-time, depriving Geelong of a key forward option during a critical period of the game. Additionally, Rachel Kearns was absent for most of the second half, further depleting the team's available resources and making it difficult to maintain pressure on the Sydney defense.

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Swans Survive Late Geelong Rally

Despite holding a commanding 16-point lead early in the final quarter, Sydney Swans saw their advantage evaporate under pressure from a determined Geelong side. Goals from Chloe Scheer and Jacqueline Perry tightened the contest, reducing the deficit to just four points within minutes. The Swans had to dig deep to maintain their composure in the closing stages, relying on strong defensive structures and key forward contests to hold off the Cats. The final score of 8.2 (50) to 7.5 (47) reflected the intensity of the finish, with Sydney holding on by a single point to secure the three-point margin.

Preliminary Final Path and Next Steps

The victory sets a clear trajectory for the Sydney Swans as they prepare to face two-time defending premiers North Melbourne next weekend. This marks a significant milestone for the club, which has built its competitive foundation over recent seasons. In the other semifinal, Carlton is scheduled to face Hawthorn, with the winner of that contest set to join Sydney in next week's preliminary final. The outcome of the Geelong versus Sydney match confirms the Swans' progression, while Geelong must now focus on the ongoing assessment of Piper Dunlop's condition following the head collision with Tanya Kennedy.