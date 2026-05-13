Sydney Swans end decade-long Pride Game partnership with St Kilda over tribunal case

The Sydney Swans have ended their decade-long Pride Game partnership with St Kilda, citing frustration over the Saints' handling of the Lance Collard tribunal case. The Swans will play their 2026 Pride Game against the Western Bulldogs instead, effectively dumping the Saints from the annual fixture.

The Sydney Swans have ended their decade-long Pride Game partnership with St Kilda , citing frustration over the Saints' handling of the Lance Collard tribunal case .

The Swans will instead play their 2026 Pride Game against the Western Bulldogs in Round 17 at the SCG on Friday night, effectively dumping the Saints from the annual fixture. The decision centers on St Kilda's submission during Collard's tribunal hearing, where the player faced his second charge of using a homophobic slur in an VFL match within three years.

Collard maintained his innocence throughout the investigation, but was eventually found guilty and given a nine-week ban that was effectively seven matches. His suspension was eventually reduced to just two matches on appeal. It was the language and arguments St Kilda put forward during the tribunal and subsequent appeal that angered the Swans, rather than simply defending their player.

The Rainbow Swans, the club's LGBTIQA+ supporter group, played a central role in the decision, with the Swans bowing to pressure from the community organization. St Kilda CEO Carl Dilena addressed members in a letter on Wednesday night, confirming their match with Sydney this year will no longer be played under the Pride Game banner. The Western Bulldogs have been pioneers in the Pride space in AFLW, where the Pride Game has evolved into a Pride Round.

While both clubs described the conversations as amicable and collaborative, it's understood this was ultimately the Swans' decision, with St Kilda having no choice in the matter





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Sydney Swans St Kilda Pride Game Lance Collard Tribunal Case Homophobic Slur AFL VFL Rainbow Swans Carl Dilena Western Bulldogs AFLW

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