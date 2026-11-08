Sydney Swans Secure W-League Victory Over Canterbury Bulldogs

The Sydney Swans defeated the Canterbury Bulldogs 7-4 in the W-League final at Henson Park, driven by strong weather conditions and key player performances from Chloe Molloy and Tanya Kennedy.

The Sydney Swans secured a decisive victory in the W-League final, defeating the Canterbury Bulldogs with a final score of 7.4 (46) to 2.4 (16). The match took place on Sunday at Henson Park, where the Swans established dominance early and maintained control throughout the contest despite challenging environmental conditions.

Swans Dominate Early with Weather Assistance

The Sydney Swans opened the scoring with remarkable speed, as captain Lucy McEvoy scored the first goal just 20 seconds into the game. McEvoy utilized a long bomb from outside the 50-metre arc, effectively exploiting the strong breeze that characterized the first quarter. The hosts capitalized on the wind and the wet field to score four unanswered goals in the opening period, establishing an initial 24-point lead. The Bulldogs managed only a rushed behind during this time, highlighting the Swans' superior adaptation to the atmospheric conditions.

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Molloy and Kennedy Lead Defensive Effort

Chloe Molloy played a pivotal role in neutralizing the Bulldogs' attack, gathering the majority of her 12 intercept possessions from the back half of the ground. Her defensive work was complemented by Tanya Kennedy, who performed a brilliant tagging role on Bulldogs superstar Isabelle Pritchard. Kennedy recorded 17 tackles and 16 disposals while also scoring a goal, effectively limiting Pritchard to just 14 touches and minimal impact as she returned from a knee injury.

Ellie Blackburn Single-Handedly Keeps Bulldogs Alive

Canterbury Bulldogs midfielder Ellie Blackburn was the standout performer for the visitors, returning after being rested in the previous week's loss to the Cats. Blackburn led all players with 29 touches and a goal, successfully using the breeze to nail the Bulldogs' first goal in the opening minute of the second quarter. Despite her efforts, the Bulldogs struggled to maintain momentum, with their forward line failing to convert opportunities into sustained scoring drives against the Swans' disciplined structure.

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Tactical Shifts and Physical Battle

The match turned into a physical slog as torrential rain arrived during the third quarter, testing the endurance of both squads. Bulldogs coach Tam Hyett attempted a tactical adjustment by moving defender Vaomua Laloifi into the forward line to counter Molloy's defensive presence. This matchup created a fierce battle that persisted well into the second half. The Swans' defense, bolstered by Molloy's five contested possessions and four intercepts in the second quarter, successfully limited the Bulldogs to just one additional point.

Historic Win For Club Amidst Adversity

Chloe Molloy emphasized the significance of the victory for the club, noting that the team had endured significant adversity throughout the year. She highlighted the emotional weight of the win for the players who had undergone rehabilitation, stating that the team had lost many players during the season. Molloy expressed pride in how the squad trusted their system and executed their roles effectively in the windy and wet conditions, describing the result as a proper repayment to the fans and members who supported them through the program.

Final Standings and Future Implications

The Swans maintained a 25-point lead entering the final stages, ensuring a comfortable 30-point victory margin in front of 4,325 dedicated spectators. The result cements the Sydney Swans' status as the top team in the W-League for this season. The victory provides a morale boost for the club as they look to build on this foundation, with key players like McEvoy and Molloy demonstrating the leadership and skill necessary to sustain success in future competitions.