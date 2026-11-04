Sydney Swans Tom Papley Faces Court After Positive Roadside Drug Test and Suspended Licence Charge

Sydney Swans forward Tom Papley was pulled over by NSW Police on Monday and issued a court attendance notice for driving with a suspended licence, with a random roadside drug test returning a positive preliminary indication. A second sample is being analysed, with results expected to take at least four weeks.

Sydney Swans forward Tom Papley has allegedly returned a positive preliminary drug test after being pulled over by New South Wales police on Monday. The 30-year-old was stopped for a roadside licence check, which led to a court attendance notice for driving with a suspended licence as well as a random drug test.

Papley is set to appear in court over the incident. The Swans released a statement on Wednesday evening explaining what happened, saying Papley immediately advised the club and the club subsequently informed the AFL. The club statement said: Papley was issued with a court attendance notice for driving with a suspended licence due to non-payment of a parking fine. During the roadside stop, Papley completed a random drug test which returned a positive preliminary test indication.

Also read Sydney Swans star Tom Papley returns positive preliminary drug test during roadside stop

A second sample was taken for analysis. The results from the second test are expected to take at least four weeks. The goalkicking livewire has just returned to Sydney after an off-season trip to the USA. He played 20 matches and kicked 33 goals this season before an undermanned Sydney were knocked out in a preliminary final defeat to Fremantle.

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Papley Court Case and Drug Test

Papley's incident is the latest off-field drama at the Swans as they face a cultural reckoning after five players were suspended for breaching the club's standards. The sanctions followed drinking and bringing women back to their hotel after an AFL game in Melbourne in August. Isaac Heeney, Nick Blakey, Chad Warner, Riley Bice and James Jordon were stood down for the rest of the AFL season by the Swans.

It is understood police are treating Bice as a potential witness in a separate investigation into an alleged sexual assault at the Pullman hotel. Heeney, Warner, Blakey and Jordon remain part of that investigation, which is ongoing. Blakey has since left the Swans. The Swans are still awaiting the findings of a Victoria Police investigation into allegations of sexual assault at the Pullman Hotel in late August.

Swans Face Player Behaviour Scrutiny

The club has faced mounting scrutiny over player behaviour away from the field, and Papley's matter adds to a difficult period for the organisation. Papley's court attendance notice relates to the suspended licence, while the drug test result remains preliminary until the second sample is analysed. The club said it will continue to work with authorities and the AFL as the process unfolds.