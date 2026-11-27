A 19-year-old man has been charged with wounding after allegedly stabbing twins Idreece and Noah Hijazi in a violent road rage incident in Arncliffe, Sydney.

A 19-year-old suspect faces serious charges after a road rage confrontation in Arncliffe escalated into a violent stabbing involving two brothers, Idreece Hijazi and Noah Hijazi, who are both also 19 years old. The twins arrived at St George Hospital on Thursday night with multiple stab wounds to their torsos and arms, prompting an immediate police response and the establishment of a crime scene on Duff Street.

Victims Attacked After Highway Confrontation

Idreece Hijazi stated that the incident began when the twins were driving home from the gym and noticed a passing Toyota Hilux driver using high beams. The brothers allegedly asked the driver to use his lights more safely to avoid blinding others on the road. This verbal exchange quickly turned hostile as all three men exited their vehicles, with the Hilux driver allegedly brandishing a 25-centimetre hunting knife.

Also read Whispering Jack musical opens at Sydney Theatre Company with Michael Paynter as John Farnham

The situation deteriorated rapidly after the confrontation, leading to a physical struggle on the roadside. Idreece Hijazi recounted that the attacker pushed them to the ground, resulting in his younger brother being stabbed in the back, stomach, and arms. Both brothers sustained significant injuries requiring urgent surgical intervention to treat the severe lacerations and penetration wounds.

Suspect Charged While Hospitalized

Police detectives attended Sutherland Hospital on Friday afternoon to speak with the 19-year-old suspect, who was receiving treatment for lacerations to his hand sustained during the altercation. The suspect has been formally charged with two counts of wounding a person with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm. He remains under strict police guard while recovering at the facility.

Advertisement

Authorities confirmed that the suspect will face court proceedings once he is medically cleared to leave the hospital and appear before a judicial officer. The seizure of items related to the incident, including the alleged weapon, has been handed over for forensic examination to establish definitive evidence linking the suspect to the violent acts described by the victims.

Clinical Status and Recovery Timeline

Both Idreece and Noah Hijazi remain in the hospital recovering from surgery, with their conditions being monitored by medical staff at St George Hospital. The twins are undergoing treatment for their injuries, and their long-term recovery depends on the extent of the damage to their tissues and organs caused by the stabbing. Families and friends are providing support as they navigate this traumatic event.

Police are continuing to investigate the full circumstances surrounding the road rage incident to ensure all legal procedures are followed. The case highlights the dangers of escalating conflicts on public roads and the severe legal consequences for individuals who resort to violence. Authorities urge anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward to assist with the ongoing investigation.