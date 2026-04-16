Sydney Waterfront Path Inches Closer with $4.5 Million Investment

The New South Wales government has allocated $4.5 million to advance the creation of a continuous 91-kilometre waterfront walking path, aiming to connect iconic landmarks from the Opera House to Parramatta Park. The funding will focus on completing inner-west sections and planning for the route through 18 suburbs along Sydney Harbour and the Parramatta River, supported by a new state walking strategy.

A significant stride has been made towards realizing the ambitious vision of a continuous 91-kilometre waterfront walking path stretching from Sydney's iconic Opera House to the historic Parramatta Park. The New South Wales government has committed $4.5 million in funding, a crucial investment aimed at completing several key sections of this long-envisioned route. This funding will specifically target the inner west suburbs and facilitate the advancement of the track through eighteen distinct suburbs, tracing the picturesque shores of Sydney Harbour and the Parramatta River .

Transport Minister John Graham articulated the government's intent to capitalize on the established popularity of initiatives like the inner west GreenWay and the already extensive 80-kilometre network. This renewed focus on pedestrian infrastructure is to be underpinned by the state's inaugural walking strategy, a comprehensive plan designed to guide the development of new infrastructure, celebrate Sydney's unique natural beauty, and foster its vibrant exercise culture. Minister Graham emphasized the immense potential of Sydney's urban walks, stating, 'Whether it’s locals getting some exercise or international tourists in awe of our city, we have some of the most stunning urban walks in the world – we just need to connect them better.'

Currently, approximately 68 kilometres of the planned route, spanning from Woolloomooloo to the Parramatta city centre, is accessible through existing shared pathways. However, a considerable 23 kilometres still necessitates detailed planning and subsequent construction. This ambitious project was initially identified in the state government's 2017 Sydney Green Grid plan, which proposed an integrated system of interconnected walking and cycling routes designed to enhance connectivity throughout the city. The concept gained further traction during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and was embraced by the former Coalition premier, Dominic Perrottet, who publicly expressed his enthusiasm for the idea.

The Sydney Institute, at the time, highlighted the 'considerable untapped potential' of Sydney's foreshore, particularly along the Parramatta River. Nevertheless, the Institute also acknowledged the potential challenges in constructing the project, estimating its total cost to range between $200 million and $300 million. These hurdles were predicted to be most prominent in areas where private property owners have direct waterfront access, potentially complicating the acquisition of land or easements.

Transport for NSW has confirmed that it is actively collaborating with various local councils to implement immediate, simpler upgrades to some segments of the route. Simultaneously, the department is progressing with essential site investigations and long-term planning for other sections that will be developed in the future. The allocated $4.5 million will be channeled through Canada Bay Council, enabling the creation of new and improved shared paths, each a generous 3.5 metres wide. These enhancements will include the installation of lighting and raised pedestrian crossings, effectively linking Allison Park, Campbell Park, and Lysaght Park in Chiswick.

Further connectivity will be established at Wire Mill Reserve in Chiswick and Shadrack Shaw Reserve in Concord. Significant upgrades are also planned for Timbrell Drive and Henley Marine Drive, near Millar Street and Nield Park. These improvements are specifically designed to enhance access to the popular seven-kilometre Bay Run loop, a well-loved recreational facility in Leichhardt and Drummoyne. Progress is already evident further west, with $2.3 million in upgrades underway at Brodie Street in Rydalmere and George Street East, which passes through Queens Wharf in Parramatta.

In a discussion paper released to inform the development of the new walking strategy, Minister Graham underscored the escalating demand for pedestrian access across New South Wales, noting that infrastructure development has not consistently kept pace. He pointed out the prevalent issue of 'missing footpaths, unsafe crossings and disconnected routes' that impede many communities. 'In some places, walking is easy and enjoyable. In others, it is difficult, inconvenient or unsafe,' Graham stated, identifying the rectification of this inconsistency as a paramount challenge for both local and state governments. He cautioned that realizing these necessary improvements would inevitably 'take time and significant investment.





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Sydney Waterfront Path Infrastructure Investment Walking Strategy Parramatta River Urban Planning

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