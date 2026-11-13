Sydney Westfield and GPT Malls Plan David Jones Replacement

Scentre Group and GPT are reconfiguring Sydney shopping centres vacated by David Jones. Major centers like Parramatta and Macquarie will host multiple new retailers to meet evolving consumer demands.

The sudden collapse of department store giant David Jones into administration has triggered an urgent strategic shift across Sydney's major shopping precincts. Retail property operators Scentre Group and GPT are now actively evaluating how to fill the extensive retail spaces previously occupied by the iconic brand. This restructuring affects seven key locations in New South Wales, including the major Westfield destinations at Parramatta, Hornsby, and Warringah Mall, as well as the Macquarie Centre, Macarthur Square, Green Hills in East Maitland, and Wollongong Central. The liquidation has left thousands of employees without jobs immediately following the critical peak Christmas trading period. Consequently, these massive retail anchors are now seeking new tenants to stabilize foot traffic and maintain commercial viability across the region.

Westfield Centres Reconfigure Anchor Spaces

Scentre Group, which operates the majority of these vacated locations, is exploring diverse options to replace the single large department store model with a multi-tenant strategy. Chief Executive Elliott Rusanow emphasized that there is strong existing demand for space within their seventeen Westfield destinations. Rather than seeking one major tenant to occupy the entire footprint, the operator aims to introduce a mix of local and international brands. This approach allows the company to curate a more dynamic tenant mix that directly responds to current consumer preferences. The goal is to transform these large vacant areas into vibrant precincts rather than relying on a traditional single-anchor model.

Also read David Jones’ descendant owed money from department store’s collapse

Macquarie And Gpt Assess Large Formats

GPT, the property management firm behind the Macquarie Centre and Macarthur Square, is simultaneously assessing opportunities for the spaces vacated by David Jones. A spokesperson for GPT stated that the firm has been proactively reinvesting in and evolving space across its portfolio for several years. This ongoing strategy includes repositioning large-format retail areas to better meet changing customer needs. The corporation views the vacancy not just as a loss but as an opportunity to align its physical assets with modern retail dynamics. By adapting these large spaces, GPT intends to ensure its centres remain relevant and attractive to shoppers in a rapidly evolving market environment.

Historical Precedent At Castle Towers

The strategy being adopted by Scentre Group mirrors a successful precedent set at the Castle Towers shopping centre in Castle Hill. In January, David Jones closed its forty-three-year-old store at that location, marking the end of a long-standing tenancy. QIC, the manager of Castle Towers, stated that this departure completed a planned transition away from the traditional department store anchor. Instead of a single retailer, the space was reconfigured into a lifestyle and sporting precinct. This new layout features multiple smaller retailers, including JD Sports, Lululemon, LSKD, Nike, Universal Store, and Kookai.

Advertisement

Shift From Destination To Local Experience

Davis Borger, executive director of Business Western Sydney, highlighted a fundamental shift in how consumers interact with retail spaces. He noted that historic anchors like the David Jones store in Parramatta were once destinations that drew significant foot traffic, supporting smaller surrounding shops. However, Borger suggests this dynamic is reversing, with smaller specialized retailers becoming more potent drawcards than large department stores. He expressed doubt that a single tenant could replicate the historical importance of a David Jones store in Westfield Parramatta. The focus has moved toward creating integrated experiences rather than relying on monumental retail anchors.

Consumer Alignment And Future Outlook

QIC described the transition at Castle Towers as a response to changing retail dynamics and the consolidation of department store footprints. The management team explicitly stated that they are creating precincts that consumers actively want to visit. This customer-centric approach prioritizes lifestyle and sporting experiences over traditional department store offerings. As Scentre Group and GPT proceed with their planning, the industry is watching closely to see how these major spaces will be repurposed. The success of these reconfigurations will likely define the future of large-scale retail in Sydney for years to come.