Sydney Writers’ Festival Becomes Most Attended Writers Festival Event

It is safe to say Randa Abdel-Fattah was not NSW Premier Chris Minns’ preferred choice for this year’s Sydney Writers’ Festival. When the Newcastle Writers Festival earlier this year refused to buckle to pressure and withdraw its invitation to the Palestinian-Australian author and academic, Minns questioned her inclusion, suggesting organisers were inviting unnecessary controversy following the December mass shooting in Bondi. However, the Sydney Writers Festival stood by its invitation and this decision attracted over 1,000 attendees to the event 24 hours before it ended. More than 52% of all paid talks were sold out and the festival has announced its highest box office sales figures in its 29-year history.

The Sydney Writers’ Festival has announced its highest box office sales figures in its 29-year history, with paid talks selling out and more than 52% of all events at the moment.

The festival said that attendees are more engaged and have a strong appetite for thoughtful conversations, ideas, and cultural discussion. The event featured Palestinian-Australian author and academic Randa Abdel-Fattah, who was not the preferred choice for NSW Premier Chris Minns but was welcomed by the festival and its attendees





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Sydney Writers Festival Randa Abdel-Fattah Chris Minns Newcastle Writers Festival

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