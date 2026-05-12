T20 World Cup Squad Announcement: Lucy Hamilton Called Up, Excluding Darcie Brown

The Australian T20 World Cup squad has been announced, with left-arm pace bowler Lucy Hamilton being called up to the 15-player squad. Shockingly, experienced Darcie Brown has been omitted, leading to speculation about the decision based on conditions, while experienced all-rounder Nicola Carey will be making her T20 World Cup debut after a three-year absence. Brisbane Heat players Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, and Sophie Molineux also return to the side, with Sophie Molineux set to captain Australia for the first time. New Zealand are the defending T20 world champions, and Australia will play three warm-up matches against South Africa before the tournament starts.

Lucy Hamilton (right), who won her first Australia cap in an ODI against India in March, has been called up for the T20 World Cup .

She is expected to play her first World Cup after making her international debut in all three formats in March. The experienced Darcie Brown has been surprisingly omitted from the squad, leading to speculation about the decision based on conditions and the makeup of the side. Allrounder Nicola Carey is set to make her T20 World Cup debut after a three-year absence.

Brisbane Heat players Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, and Sophie Molineux also return to the squad, while Sophie will captain Australia for the first time in the tournament. New Zealand are the defending T20 world champions, and Australia will play three warm-up matches against South Africa before the tournament starts on 31 May





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Australia T20 World Cup Lucy Hamilton Darcie Brown Australia T20 World Cup Squad Sophie Molineux New Zealand South Africa Warm-Up Matches

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