T4 Line Extra Stops Reversed as Chris Minns Responds to Backlash

Premier Chris Minns reverses a decision that would have added 14 minutes to the T4 line between Waterfall and the central city, affecting thousands of travellers.

Premier Chris Minns has reversed his government's initial decision to add extra stops to the T4 line between Waterfall and the central city, a change that would have made journeys 14 minutes longer for thousands of travellers. The reversal, reported on October 25, followed an unpopular public backlash against the proposal, which would have affected commuters along the rail corridor, including long-time Engadine passengers.

Why the T4 Line Decision Was Reversed

The original proposal would have extended journey times on the T4 line by 14 minutes because of additional stops. The change was set to affect thousands of travellers who rely on the line, including one resident who has caught the train from Engadine since 1972.

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Minns accepted the public reaction and reversed the government's position rather than assigning blame to others for the decision. The premier was credited with applying common sense after the backlash grew.

The episode highlighted how strongly commuters respond to changes that add time to daily journeys. For regular passengers, even a modest increase in travel time can reshape work, family and social routines.

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Planners Urged to Experience Peak-Hour Commutes

Critics argued that public transport changes are often designed by people who do not regularly travel by train. One suggestion was that planners should be required to ride at peak and off-peak times while carrying luggage, accompanied by a less-fit companion or by children and a stroller.

Planners were also urged to try changing from bus or light rail to train, to understand the full experience of a multi-leg commute. The point was that regular train use matters even for people who do not live near a station.

The T4 line connects Waterfall with the central city and serves a large commuter base. Changes to stopping patterns on such a line have wide consequences for timetable reliability and passenger confidence.

Other Reader Concerns: PNG Security and Aid Spending

Separate reader commentary rejected the idea that life in Papua New Guinea is dominated by security concerns. The writer said thousands of Australians with families live in PNG, including the writer, a son and his family, and that they lead busy social and sporting lives.

According to that account, tap water is drinkable and Wi-Fi is comparable to Sydney, while families move through the community daily without security. The writer argued that the focus on security comes largely from diplomats whose pay is influenced by the security situation in their assigned country.

The same reader criticised Australian taxpayer money being spent on a football team in PNG. The writer argued that funds would be better directed to education and health, and described efforts to win influence through football as a serious blunder.

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Rugby League World Cup and Language Learning Debated

A regular rugby league viewer and Rabbitohs supporter questioned the current World Cup competition, calling the name a misnomer. The writer said player representation is largely confined to three English counties plus Australia, New Zealand and a group of Pacific Islands.

The commentary suggested that some players representing France and Lebanon may have little connection to those countries, and that most participants are Australian-born and play for Australian and New Zealand clubs. Lopsided results were said to damage the image of the game and expose efforts to market the code internationally to criticism.

On education, a reader noted that foreign language study in primary schools was promoted in 2020 but has not yet been implemented. The writer called for French, German, Latin, Indonesian and Japanese to be available more widely, as they once were in almost all public high schools.

The reader warned that treating language study as elite, with only top classes allowed to take it, is a fatal attitude. The argument was that languages should be reintroduced as core subjects for all students in public and private schools.

A separate reflection noted that Latin seemed useless at age 12 but later became the most useful school subject, ahead of English and modern history. Together, the contributions reflect reader concern with practical policy, from train timetables to school curricula.