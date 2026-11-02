Taika Waititi Criticizes Reviewers After Klara and the Sun Box Office Failure

Taika Waititi defends his film Klara and the Sun after poor box office results, blaming obsolete critics and highlighting audience support.

Director Taika Waititi has publicly criticized professional film reviewers following the disappointing commercial performance of his latest project, Klara and the Sun. The film, which opened on Halloween weekend in North America, debuted at number sixteen on the box office charts, significantly underperforming industry expectations. This outcome has sparked a strong reaction from the filmmaker, who argues that the negative reception stems from outdated critical standards rather than audience disinterest.

Waititi Defends Artistic Vision

In a direct challenge to the negative press surrounding the adaptation, Waititi took to social media to express his frustration with the critical consensus. He wrote that during this Halloween season, people should spare a thought for those sad lost souls who could not achieve their dreams of becoming artists. According to Waititi, these individuals instead settled into roles as critics. He emphasized that he works for the people, noting that he has not read a review aimed at him or his peers in nearly fifteen years. However, he insists that he does listen to the people, pointing to the higher Rotten Tomatoes audience score compared to the lower critic rating.

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Disappointing Financial Returns

The financial data from the film opening weekend clearly illustrates the commercial struggle. Klara and the Sun earned just fifty-two thousand three hundred pounds, or approximately eight hundred dollars per theatre across eight hundred eighty venues. This placed it well below other similarly aimed films released around the same time. For comparison, the film Wicker opened with five point seven million dollars in North America from one thousand four hundred seventy-one venues, averaging three thousand nine hundred six dollars per cinema. This stark contrast highlights the significant gap in audience turnout and revenue generation between the two titles during their initial releases.

Harsh Critical Reception

The negative reviews played a significant role in shaping the narrative around the film. Peter Bradshaw, the chief critic for The Guardian, gave the film a one-star review, describing it as unbearable mannered and unspeakably acted. He labeled it soft-centred sci-fi-lite that demands laughter at unfunny humour while simultaneously asking for tears over pass-agg poignancy. Bradshaw also criticized the film as a terrible movie and a pointless Hitler-spoofy YA adventure with a twelve A certificate. He noted that it obtusely accentuates little-kid cuteness and optimism amid quaintly imagined non-horror elements.

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Further Critical Disappointment

Other prominent critics shared similar sentiments about the film quality. Wendy Ide described the project as a thin and cloying thing that strips away any profundity in the source material. She argued that the film replaces the depth of Kazuo Ishiguro novel with self-conscious quirkiness. These reviews contributed to a negative critical aggregate on Rotten Tomatoes, which currently stands at twenty-six percent from ninety reviews. In contrast, the audience score remains significantly higher at seventy-four percent, supporting Waititi's claim that the general public is more supportive of his work than professional critics.

Steep Second Weekend Decline

The momentum for the film did not improve in its second week of release. The second weekend at the North American box office saw Klara and the Sun enter a steep decline. Revenue dropped by seventy-nine percent to one hundred forty-five thousand dollars from a similar number of venues. In the UK, the opening weekend saw the film earn one hundred seventy-six thousand pounds from three hundred sixty-eight venues. This resulted in an average of four hundred seventy-seven pounds per cinema, which is also considered a weak performance. The consistent drop in earnings and the sharp negative critical response suggest a challenging path forward for the film's distribution and longevity in cinemas.